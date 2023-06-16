Two more Love Islanders leave villa after being voted out by fellow contestants

Two Love Islanders left the villa after being voted out by fellow contestants (ITV/PA)

Two contestants have been dumped from the Love Island villa after being voted out by their fellow contestants.

Andre Furtado and Charlotte Sumner became the latest contestants to leave the ITV reality show during Friday’s episode.

Six islanders were left vulnerable after learning that the public has been voting for their three favourite boys and three favourite girls.

After being called to the fire pit, the girls announced that they had chosen Andre to leave, while the boys chose Charlotte.

Andre said being dumped had been “a real shocker” but that there were “no hard feelings” over the decision.

“Of course we know the saying ‘expect the unexpected’ has to be in our heads in the villa, but we get caught up in just living in the moment day to day,” he said following his exit.

“To be honest, I acknowledge it wasn’t an easy decision. Personally I would have loved to stay.

“Mainly because me and Catherine (Agbaje) had done a full circle, branching out and then coming back to each other. It showed the strength in our connection.

“Whereas with the other two, they were still dabbling to see which connection they were gravitating more towards.

“But there’s no hard feelings at all. Of course I would have liked it to go a different route and further develop my connection with Catherine, however, as I’ve said, you’ve got to expect the unexpected.”

Charlotte also said there were no hard feelings but that being dumped had not been a surprise.

“It wasn’t a shock that I got chosen to leave,” she said.

“I didn’t think the girls would send Catherine home because she was ‘day dot’. I knew it would be between me and Leah, so I thought they’d save Leah because she had more of a connection.

“I have no hard feelings at all. I had the best time and I’m so grateful.”

Love Island continueson Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.