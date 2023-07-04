Two reviews announced in ‘root and branch examination of RTE’

Media Minister Catherine Martin said the RTE revelations have been an ‘affront to everything that public broadcasting is meant to stand for’ (Niall Carson/PA)

Two reviews have been announced in an independent “root and branch examination” of RTE.

Media Minister Catherine Martin also revealed that she will use her powers under the Broadcasting Act 2009 to appoint a forensic accountant to examine the books or other records of account of the Irish state broadcaster.

It had previously been announced that the governance and culture of RTE would be looked at, but there is also to be a second review which will focus on contractor fees and human resources.

Media Minister Catherine Martin confirmed the scope of a Government-commissioned review of governance and culture at RTE is to be widened (Niall Carson/PA)

RTE has been engulfed in crisis following revelations last month that it underreported the salary paid to star presenter Ryan Tubridy and failed to disclose 345,000 euro-worth of additional payments to him between 2017 to 2022.

The furore has since widened amid further revelations about RTE’s internal financial, accounting and governance practices.

Many of the issues emerged when senior RTE executives faced intensive grilling at two parliamentary committees in Dublin last week.

Much of the focus has centred on the workings of a UK-based “barter” account used by RTE to pay for certain services and tickets and trips related to corporate client entertaining.

Addressing media at government buildings in Dublin following a Cabinet meeting, Ms Martin said the RTE revelations have been an “affront to everything that public broadcasting is meant to stand for”.

RTE’s internal financial, accounting and governance practices are under the microscope (PA)

Emphasising that “trust must be restored”, she announced she had published the terms of reference of an independent examination of RTE.

It includes the appointment of two expert advisory committees composed of experts in their field to oversee the two different strands.

She said the first review will “examine and make recommendations on the measures necessary to build stronger governance structures and to reform the organisational culture in RTE”.

It will be overseen by Professor Niamh Brennan, Dr Margaret Cullen and a third person who will be appointed in the coming days.

The second review will examine how external RTE contractors are engaged, the fees paid and HR matters, with a focus on gender equality, diversity and inclusion.

It will be overseen by Brendan McGinty, Patricia King and a third person who will be appointed in the coming days.

The review was sparked by revelations that RTE underreported the salary paid to star presenter Ryan Tubridy (PA)

The Media Minister said she expects to receive the final report within six months of the commencement of the examination, and “interim reports will be submitted as required”.

She said the Oireachtas Committees are undertaking their own deliberations, adding she will, if necessary, extend the terms of reference of the examination to take account of any further revelations through those committees or future reports by professional services firm Grant Thornton.

“I will also invoke my powers under section 109(7)(a) of the Broadcasting Act to appoint a forensic accountant to examine the books or other records of account of RTE in respect of any financial year or other period,” she said.

“This will initially direct its focus on the barter account and address any other off-balance-sheet accounts.”

Ms Martin is to meet the incoming director-general and chair of the RTE board on Friday to discuss how the broadcaster will co-operate with the reviews.

The RTE Trade Union Group (TUG) welcomed the announcement of an examination of the broadcaster.

Chairman Stuart Masterson said: “The TUG remains committed to advocating for the rights and interests of RTE employees throughout this challenging period.

“We urge all stakeholders to collaborate transparently and swiftly to rectify the damage caused and to rebuild a stronger and more accountable RTE for the benefit of both its workforce and the public.”

TUG secretary Cearbhall O Siochain said: “We welcome, in particular, the review of contractor fees, HR and other employment matters affecting staff morale.

“We will be co-ordinating with constituent unions and our members to see how best we can assist the expert advisory committees throughout the process.”