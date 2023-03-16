U2 guitarist recalls concerns ahead of first Sunday Bloody Sunday performance in Belfast

Bono greets the crowd at Maysfield Leisure Centre in Belfast 1982. (Photo by Steve Rapport/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

Bono and The Edge perform during the U2 Experience and Innocence tour at SSE Arena Belfast on October 27, 2018 (Getty). — © Getty Images

U2’s lead guitarist has explained how Sunday Bloody Sunday defied the odds to become a peace anthem during the Troubles.

The Edge recalled the first time the Irish rock band performed the track in Northern Ireland on December 20, 1982.

The Dublin-based musicians were on the cusp of making it big when they took to the stage at Maysfield Leisure Centre in ­Belfast with the bold new song focusing on the 1972 shooting of 26 unarmed civilians by British soldiers in Londonderry on their set list.

“We were sensitive about writing a Bloody Sunday song because we’re from Dublin,” The Edge told The Sun.

“We refused to allow our record label to release it as a single.

“We told them, ‘We don’t want anybody to say we’re capitalising on The Troubles commercially.’”

Irish Rock singer Bono, of the group U2, Maysfield Leisure Center, Belfast, Ireland, 12/20/1982. (Photo by Steve Rapport/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

The opening track from their 1983 album War was later released as the album's third single on 21 March 1983.

The 61-year-old, whose real name is David Evans reflected on the moment he, Bono, Adam Clayton (bass) and Larry Mullen Jr. (drums) were greeted by the boisterous crowd.

“I knew when Sunday Bloody Sunday was to be the next song but, before we started playing, I waited for Bono to introduce it,” he said.

“What he said was very simple, ‘This is a song about Northern Ireland and if you guys don’t like it, we’ll never play it again.’

“Then we went into the song and the place went wild.”

By the end of the memorable gig, everyone in the crowd was singing along in unison – however around three people stormed out of the venue.

“At that time. we didn’t give ourselves much opportunity to explore Bloody Sunday as a historic event,” the musician continued.

“It was a more general song to ­support peaceful protest against ­violence, which was our stance for the whole of The Troubles.”

U2’s lyrics have helped spread peace to the people of war-torn Bosnia with the performance of the band’s hit track One at a concert in the capital Sarajevo in 1997 leaving a lasting impression.

And Walk On became a rallying cry for Ukraine when The Edge visited Kyiv last year with frontman Bono when it was rewritten to include the lyrics “this is the greatest act of all... stand up for freedom” in support of Volodymyr Zelensky and his fellow countrymen.

All three songs appear on the new album Songs of Surrender which was conceived during Covid lockdowns which is being released this week.

More than four decades after the courageous concert in Belfast, the new version of Sunday Bloody Sunday is described as “a more in-depth expression” of what we were feeling back then with “how long must we sing this song” message just as pertinent today.

“And the battle just begun, where is the victory Jesus won?” pleads Bono in a re-mastered final verse.

The Edge also reflected on an impromptu 40 minute concert in Kyiv’s Khreshchatyk metro station less than three months into the war after being invited to Ukraine by the country’s president alongside Bono.

“It was hugely inspiring and horrifying in equal measure,” he said.

“The sirens started going off as our train arrived in Kyiv.

“We later found out that rockets had hit the city just as we were pulling in.

“When we stepped off the train, the penny dropped for me when I was handed a bulletproof vest.

“I remember thinking, ‘I’m not going to wear this because I don’t think it’s warranted at this moment.’”

The musician said the pair will never forget the show performed for 100 people in the subway which he described as “incredible”.

“We just brought an acoustic guitar, which I actually gave to one of the security ­people attached to us when we left. So, it’s still in Ukraine.

“Just the opportunity to reach out with our songs was so powerful.

“We got to play Walk On to this small crowd and we finished with Stand By Me.”

Edge said the short trip in May last year – which included visits to mass graves – had a traumatic effect on him as he contemplated playing a proper concert in Kyiv when the war is over.

The new 40-track album follows Bono’s heart-on-sleeve memoir, called Surrender, which was released late last year.