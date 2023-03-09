Up-and-coming Derry DJs set for first international gig during tour of India

Two Londonderry based DJs have flown halfway across the world to perform in India this weekend, with the pair describing the prospect as a “dream”.

Up-and-coming acts, Aaron Thomas, (32), and Shay Whelan, (22), have jetted off to play the clubs in Delhi, Mumbai and Goa, with their first show kicking off on Friday night in New Delhi.

The pair have been selected to take part in Delhi-Derry: Together In Sound, a partnership between Derry’s Celtronic Festival and New Delhi online radio station Boxout.fm, which aims to build new creative partnerships between artists in Northern Ireland and India.

Both men are grateful for the opportunity to perform in India and are hoping to impress the crowd coming to watch, with the tour being the first time either of the boys have performed internationally.

“It’s one of those things that you dream of but you don’t actually think will happen, so it’s incredible it actually happened,” Shay said.

“I was expecting it to fall apart until we actually got here,” Aaron added.

“I didn’t expect something like this to happen, especially doing what you love.

“With my live shows I try to replicate the best moments that I’ve had on the dance floor for other people. They’re [the songs] quite bass heavy and distortive, and sometimes can get a bit trippy and psychedelic — and I don’t know if this is what the crowds in India will expect.”

The collaboration is part of British Council’s India/Together: A Season of Culture, a programme of activity to celebrate the relationship between the UK and India.

Meanwhile, Shay hopes to use the tour as an opportunity to experiment with his music.

“I’ll be trying out some tracks I wouldn’t normally get the chance to play in the UK or Ireland,” he said.

The pair will be playing in multiple clubs across the country over the weekend and they are itching to start performing.

“I’m just more excited than anything, we have had a blast already,” Aaron said.

“I think we were nervous before we got here but now we are here we are just enjoying everything.”

Both men have been experimenting with DJing for over 10 years, indeed Shay has been doing it for so long he can’t remember how he started.

“I can’t remember what got me into it to be honest, I started quite young, I was 11 when I first started, I was just really into it, I was really interested in it and my parents, they arranged to give me lessons in it,” Shay said.

“It was just a love for music really.”

The pair’s advice for anyone interested in becoming a DJ is to be passionate about the industry.

“It’s music, it’s an art form, don’t be going into expecting to be making a lot of money, it’s not the right job to do if you want to make loads of money, you have the passion for it and then the money comes after, and that’s always a bonus,” Shay said.