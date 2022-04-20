US comedian Kevin Hart announces Ulster Hall show this weekend

Kevin Hart will perform in the Ulster Hall on Saturday.

Superstar comedian Kevin Hart will head to the Ulster Hall on Saturday night as the actor continues to surprise Northern Ireland fans with stand-up gigs.

The US comedian is in Northern Ireland for the new Netflix production Lift which is a comedy heist film directed by F. Gary Gray, with screenplay by Dan Kunka.

During his time in Northern Ireland, Hart has performed in a number of stand-up gigs in Belfast’s Limelight and enjoyed plenty of what the country has to offer as he treated himself to a pint of Guinness in the city’s Kitchen Bar with his family in recent weeks.

Support for Saturday’s show comes from local comedians Shane Todd and Colin Geddis.

Hart plays a master thief in Lift who is wooed by his ex-girlfriend and the FBI to pull off an impossible heist with his international crew on a 777 flying from London to Zurich.

The star has been spotted filming on the streets of Belfast for the movie, as well as Shackleton airfield in Ballykelly.

The feature is part of a partnership deal that Hart signed with the streaming giant just over a year ago, for his production company to produce four movies exclusively for Netflix.

Hart has been described as “the biggest stand-up comedian in the world” by Chris Rock and as having an “unprecedentedly long run as the biggest Stand-Up in the world” by New York Magazine.

Hailed as one of the highest-earning stand-up comedians in history by Forbes, Hart’s most recent global comedy tour sold out over 100 arenas around the world, and sold over one million tickets worldwide in 2018 during his “Irresponsible Tour”.

Tickets for Hart’s Ulster Hall show go on sale on Thursday at 10am and are available from www.ulsterhall.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.ie