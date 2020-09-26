US country star Jason Isbell rails at Van Morrison’s Covid songs

Controversy: Van Morrison’s new songs about the lockdown have provoked row

A Grammy-winning American singer has launched a blistering attack on Sir Van Morrison over his protest songs about the coronavirus lockdown.

During a livestream concert country singer Jason Isbell mockingly donned a mask “to protect myself” from Van Morrison.

Isbell was a close friend of US singer John Prine, who died from Covid-19 earlier this year, three years after they appeared in concert together at a sold-out show at the Ulster Hall in Belfast.

The row over Morrison’s protest songs shows no sign of abating and his fans have been divided on the singer’s websites over his views.

Health Minister Robin Swann described Morrison’s three new songs about the lockdown as “dangerous”.

Mr Swann told Rolling Stone magazine: “He’s chosen to attack attempts to protect the old and vulnerable in our society. It’s all bizarre and irresponsible. I only hope no one takes him seriously.”

He added “he’s no guru, no teacher”, a pointed reference to Morrison’s 1986 album No Guru, No Method, No Teacher.

In the songs the Belfast legend claimed scientists had made up “crooked facts” to justify measures that “enslave” the population.

“The new normal is not normal,” he sings. “We were born to be free.”

Before performing Morrison’s Into The Mystic online, the former frontman of Alabama rock band Drive-by Truckers said: “There was a time in the past when our dear Van Morrison had such beautiful music, such beautiful songs, that everyone paid attention to him.

“Now that time has passed, I fear that our dear Van Morrison is still desirous of the attention that he once received. So now he likes to say things like: ‘The government asking you to not give everyone the Covid-19 virus is akin to slavery’.

“I disagree with that statement very much.”

Isbell, who claimed Morrison was in denial of science, then put on a ski mask and said: “I don’t know that this’ll protect me from the virus, but I’d like for it to protect me from Van.”

Prine died from coronavirus with his Co Donegal-born wife Fiona Whelan at his hospital bedside in April. He had been due to play a concert in Dublin shortly after his passing.