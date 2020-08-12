Van Morrison fans to enjoy a gig with a difference

Sir Van Morrison is to play a gig at what the promoters say will be the world's first socially-distanced concert venue.

On September 3, the Belfast blues legend will take to the stage at Newcastle's Gosforth Park.

The pop-up venue, named the Virgin Money Unity Arena, will see fans in groups of up to five watch the concert on 500 separate raised metal platforms.

Number one singer songwriter Sam Fender will be first to perform at the venue today. Other acts, including The Libertines and Maximo Park will follow throughout August and into September.

Promoters SD Concerts said the safety of the audience will be protected, with each viewing platform having its own table, chairs and fridge.