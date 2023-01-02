Van Morrison makes it onto Rolling Stone list of 200 Greatest Singers Of All Time

Van Morrison has been ranked among the 200 Greatest Singers Of All Time by Rolling Stone magazine.

The Belfast-born musician came in at number 37 on the list which is an update on the top 100 from 2008.

Aretha Franklin came in at number one followed up by Whitney Houston, Sam Cooke, Billie Holiday and Mariah Carey, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Beyonce, Otis Reeding and Al Green.

The number 11-20 spots were taken by an eclectic mix of artists with more rock and pop icons such as Little Richard and John Lennon who came in at 11 and 12.

Read more Ten up and coming NI stars to look out for in 2023

They were followed by Patsy Cline, Freddie Mercury, Bob Dylan, Prince, Elvis Presley, Celia Cruz, Frank Sinatra and Marvin Gaye.

Van Morrison – whose hits include Brown Eyed Girl, Wild Night and Cleaning Windows – came in one slot behind Kurt Cobain who ranked at 36.

The range of artists is extensive and varied, due in part to the change in criteria.

However, some people have questioned the choices.

Celine Dion fans have been left outraged after the 54-year-old was left off the list completely.

The Canadian, known for her powerful and technically skilled vocals, has amassed more 200 million record sales worldwide and won a slew of awards over her five decades in the limelight.

When Rolling Stone published its 100 Greatest Singers list in 2008, journalists “used an elaborate voting process that included input from well-known musicians” which skewed toward classic rock and artists from the 1960s and 1970s.

But the updated version was complied by the publication's staff and key contributors focusing on the last 100 years of popular music.

Readers were asked to “keep in mind that this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices List.”

What seems to matter most is “originality, influence, the depth of an artist’s catalog, and the breadth of their musical legacy.”

“These are the vocalists that have shaped history and defined our lives — from smooth operators to raw shouters, from gospel to punk, from Sinatra to Selena to SZA,” the article states.

Rockers on the list include Ozzy Osbourne (112), Glen Danzig (199), Bruce Springsteen (77), Mick Jagger (52), John Foggerty (118), Patti Smith (117), Chrissie Hynde (114), Roger Daltry (109), Courtney Love (125) and Joe Strummer (130).

Crooners include Leonard Cohen (103), Bob Dylan (15), Lou Reed (107) and Johnny Cash (85).

Pop stars such as pop Lady Gaga (58), Taylor Swift (102), Usher (97), Selena (89), The Weeknd (110) and George Michael (62) also made the cut.