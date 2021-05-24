Van Morrison returns for first Ulster Hall concerts since Covid lockdown

Sir Van Morrison is returning to the iconic Ulster Hall after over a decade for two concerts.

The events will be the first held in the landmark venue this summer since the lockdown in March 2020.

The announcement of gigs for July 23 and 24, 2021 comes following the release of Van’s 42nd studio album Latest Record Project Vol. 1.

The 28-track double album delves into his ongoing love of blues, R&B, jazz and soul. The album’s lyrics, which have railed against lockdowns, has provoked a mixed response from critics, although fans haven’t been put off with 89% of Google users have so far liked the album.

Read more Van’s latest album hits wrong note with critics

Julia Corkey, chief executive of the Ulster Hall, said: “We are delighted that Van Morrison will take to the iconic Ulster Hall stage this summer. Visitor and staff safety is our number one priority.

"The team is finalising plans to welcome live audiences back and we are confidently planning for what promises to be a great schedule of concerts.

"We will continue to work with the relevant authorities to ensure that live music fans have a safe and enjoyable experience that is fully compliant with any public health requirements.”

Born in 1945, Van heard his Shipyard worker father’s collection of blues, country and gospel early in life.

Feeding off musical greats such as Hank Williams, Jimmie Rodgers, Muddy Waters, Mahalia Jackson and Leadbelly, he was a travelling musician at 15 and singing, playing guitar and sax in several bands before forming Them in 1964.

The band enjoyed chart success with instant hits such as the much covered ‘Gloria’ and ‘Here Comes The Night’.

Since striking out on his own in 1967 with the release of Blowin’ Your Mind!, Morrison’s music has continued to span genres including R&B, Jazz, Blues, Gospel, Folk and Soul.

Limited tickets for Van Morrison, Live at The Ulster Hall go on-sale Friday, May 28 at 10am from www.ulsterhall.co.uk