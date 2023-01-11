Van Morrison reveals he was turned down by BBC in Belfast after childhood audition

Van Morrison has revealed how he had an audition as a schoolboy for the BBC in Belfast but never heard back.

The 77 year-old, who was raised in the east of the city, jokingly agreed in a radio interview that “it was the Beeb’s loss”.

Morrison told a US show on Sirius XM that he went for the audition after hearing an advertisement from the BBC which was looking for “kids to do kids programmes”.

“I was still at school and I went for the audition with just myself and a guitar doing an old folk song called Hummingbird and I never heard anything back,” said Morrison, who wasn’t the first star to slip through the net of a major organisation in the Sixties.

In 1962, Decca Records rejected The Beatles after an audition in London.

The interview comes in advance of the March release of a new album of 23 cover songs from the skiffle era which Morrison researched during what he called “the King Covid period”.

Morrison, who was opposed to lockdown restrictions, explained: “There wasn’t a lot going on. You couldn’t travel, gigs were banned, so all the time I kept myself busy. I was going back to my roots.”

He added that he listened to old skiffle songs that were popular in his youth and said he could have produced a dozen albums.

Morrison also spoke warmly about how he fell in love with music around the age of 10 with one of his earliest influences coming from hearing his father’s collection of American blues, country and jazz records.

But he corrected the interviewer when he described the collection as “immense”.

A young Van Morrison.

Morrison, who lived in a terraced home in Hyndford Street, said: “The house was very small, he just had a small collection.

“I don’t know what got him into the music but he used to take me with him on Saturday mornings to get his records from a shop in Belfast called Atlantic Records, which was owned by a guy called Solly Lipsitz.”

The star said he initially wanted to be a folk singer and it was the late skiffle star Lonnie Donegan, with whom he would later work on an album called Live in Belfast, who opened the door for young musicians like himself.

Morrison revealed how he progressed in music with groups like The Sputniks, The Monarchs and showbands like The Manhattan, before he opened up a blues club in Belfast where he played with his group Them, which had a number of hit records in the 1960s.

He said his songwriting career developed gradually, with his first song Some Sunny Day, which has never been released. This was followed by a number called Could You, Would You which he wrote when he was with the Manhattan showband and appeared on an album by Them.

Remarkably, the third song he penned was Gloria, which is regarded as one of the finest-ever tunes.

Morrison touched briefly on his often fractious relationship with American music mogul Bert Berns after he left Them, who produced his classic Brown Eyed Girl and wrote Them’s hit Here Comes the Night.

“He was fine when he was a producer,” said Morrison.

“But it seemed he was under a lot of pressure and the business situation with him didn’t really work out if I can put it that way. I was totally naive about any kind of business.”