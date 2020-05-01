Watch: BJ Hogg's best bits after 'big-hearted' actor passes away aged 65

BJ died on his 65th birthday. He was found dead after falling ill at his home early Thursday morning.

The cause of death isn't known yet, but there were no early indications that it was related to coronavirus.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster, Tim said the actor was "a very important part of the Give My Head Peace family".

"The relationship he had with Marty Reid, who plays Uncle Andy, was just priceless and it was a very, very important part of the success of Give My Head Peace," he said.

"It’s a very sad day but at the same time, we’re all smiling. There’s loads of clips that are doing the rounds at the minute and they’re bits of Big Mervyn that we’ll remember forever.

"BJ Hogg, believe it or not, was the last Orangemen to walk down the Garvaghy Road. 15.2 seconds he did it in for the Give My Head Peace Christmas special in 1998."

He added: "There’s so many fond memories of him and he was a lovely, lovely guy too.

"The nice thing is that a lot of people in the business are texting and supporting us but loads of people who didn’t know him are saying, ‘what a lovely guy he was’ and that he made them smile, which is great.

"He had a long history of being an actor in the theatre and he had lots of theatrical tricks that we used in our stage show and he just was the consummate professional. He enhanced the writing and he made it better and he brought to it his own personality.

"He was a musician, he was a singer, he was a serious actor and a very good serious actor as well. He was just a lovely big guy. Literally quite a big, big guy physically but he was a big hearted guy and it’s just such a loss.

"We’re very upset actually, it’s quite strange and it’s a shock and he’s a big loss to all of us."