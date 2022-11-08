Watch: Co Down teenager representing Ireland at Junior Eurovision releases video of new song

Co Down schoolgirl Sophie Lennon has released the debut video for her song Solas, with the Mayobridge girl set to represent Ireland at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Armenia in December.

Last month the 13-year-old won the public vote in the final of Junior Eurovision Eire 2022 following her rendition of Linda Martin’s Why Me?, which won Eurovision in 1992.

Her song was penned by Niall Mooney, the man behind Niamh Kavanagh’s It’s for You as well as numerous other Junior Eurovision entries.

The accolade for the teenager marks the latest in her rise, which has seen her previously perform on Britain’s Got Talent and go viral online after more than 7 million people viewed her performance of O Holy Night to her grandfather in 2020.

Sophie is also a previous winner of the BBC School Soloist of the Year contest, as well as landing a role in Children Of Eden in the West End.

She is the youngest ever to be nominated for two AIMS awards for her performance as Fiona in SHREK, at the Grand Opera House in Belfast.

The teenager will also be gracing the stage again next year after landing the lead role in Marine And The Kaleidoscope.

Speaking last month when she won the Junior Eurovision Contest, mum Theresa said it was a “dream come true” after she had narrowly missed out last year.

“She got the highest ever score from the judges. We can’t believe it and we’re very excited,” Theresa said.

“She was cast [in Marine And The Kaleidoscope] within two hours of them hearing her sing at the audition. Sophie has been over about 12 times so far this year doing rehearsals.

“It hasn’t stopped for her; she made it to Britain’s Got Talent and received a standing ovation from the judges, including Simon Cowell.”