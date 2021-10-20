Watch: Daniel O’Donnell’s new tropical music video ‘cheers up’ viewers worldwide

Daniel O'Donnell has been cheering up fans with his new tropical music video for 'Down at The Lah De Dah'

Irish country music legend Daniel O’Donnell has received a wave of online praise from people worldwide for his new music video, with one even referring to the clip as “pure art”.

The Donegal singer released the video for his new single, a cover of Jimmy Buffet's classic single ‘Down at The Lah De Dah’ last week.

It sees the 59-year-old firstly in striped pyjamas, longingly watching a TV clip of people on a sunny beach. He then tucks himself into bed and viewers are able to enter his dream of better weather and a tropical landscape, with no ‘special effects’ spared.

During the video, which is nearly four minutes long, fans watch O’Donnell as he surfs, dances in a Hawaiian hula skirt and even befriends a pirate and mermaids, thanks to the power of some hilarious animations.

The video, which was uploaded to YouTube on October 15, has been watched over 40,000 times in five days.

One Twitter user wrote: “I'm not exaggerating when I say the new Daniel O'Donnell video might be the best thing to ever come out of Ireland”.

Another questioned if “this piece of genius is real?” and one woman went as far as saying: “I am not exaggerating when I say Daniel O’Donnell may be one of my favourite human beings”.

Many viewers stated that they’re not necessarily fans of the Irish icon, but that the new video and song have brought some welcome light relief amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I have never been a Daniel fan,” reads the video’s top YouTube comment. “Probably the opposite so when this popped up on my timeline I came here with a sneer…but it actually is really good. You won me over. Ending was brilliant.”

“Thank you Daniel for brightening up this dull October morning,” wrote another, while another said: “Really cheered me up”.

His talents have been viewed well beyond the UK and Ireland, with many fans thanking the long-standing singer from around the globe.

“I could do with a drink like that here in overcast Cleveland [USA]!” said one.

O’Donnell turns 60 before the end of the year and is celebrating his momentous birthday with a new album, ‘Daniel O'Donnell 60’ which is out now and includes the new feel-good tune.

He has sold over 10 million records over the course of his 40-year career, and in 2020, he broke his own world record by becoming the first recording artist to chart at least one new album each year in the Artist Albums Chart for 33 consecutive years.

His last release, ‘Daniel’, hit No 3 in the UK Charts last year, making it his highest ever Top 40 placing in Britain. The UK’s official chart page tweeted on Monday that he could secure his 19th UK Top 10 album this Friday with the new 60th addition.