Watch: First look as Matt Hancock engulfed by 2.5m flies during latest I’m a Celebrity Bushtucker Trial

Matt Hancock has faced his latest I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! trial, with a preview of tonight’s programme showing him being engulfed by 2.5 million flies as he hunts for stars through offal.

In the clip from the episode, the 44-year-old MP is facing his fifth consecutive trial in an attempt to bring back food for his Australian jungle campmates.

Mr Hancock can be seen retching as he hunts through a box filled with the animal organs.

During the clip, the former Health Secretary says: “The thing you don't know is this really smells too.”

Host Ant reveals Mr Hancock is surrounded by two-and-a-half million flies before colleague Dec jokes: “Did you count them?”

The West Suffolk MP joined the cast of the reality show on Wednesday after facing much criticism over his decision from the public and fellow politicians.

His jungle arrival was met with a mixture of shock, incredulity and uncontrollable laughter from his campmates.

That episode drew in an average of 7.9 million viewers, up on last year’s equivalent episode by 2.1 million, according to overnight figures from ITV.

During his time in the jungle, Mr Hancock insisted he does not regret his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Hancock told his fellow contestants he regretted breaking social distancing guidance during his affair with aide Gina Coladangelo.

But he defended his stewardship of the health service during the outbreak, insisting that problems were “caused by the virus, not the people who were trying to solve the problem”.