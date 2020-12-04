Watch: Jamie Dornan describes coronavirus lockdown with three small children as 'agony and ecstasy'

Jamie Dornan has described staying at home during lockdown with his three young children as experiencing “agony and ecstasy” at the same time.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actor, 38, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about raising his three daughters — Dulcie (7), Elva (4), and one-year-old Alberta — with wife Amelia Warner at home throughout coronavirus pandemic.

"It's been all encompassing you know, it's kind of been the agony and the ecstasy in the same period of time," said Co Down native Dornan.

The star went on to tell Fallon (46) that quarantine has given him and his wife "some of the most challenging days" they've ever had as parents - but also some of their "most fun" days together as a family.

"Kids are amazing, 'cause they truly live in the moment," he said.

"They're not concerned about what's happening and why the world is the way it is at this age. You know, they're just, 'this is what we have now - let's have fun.' So that's a great thing to be around."

The Holywood actor also explained the story behind his first ever Instagram post from when he joined the social media platform back in April.

The snap shows him covered in an ultramarine blue paste from his head to his upper torso.

“It looks like I'm the most committed actor ever auditioning for Blue Man Group,” he joked.

“What’s actually happening is I had to get this full upper body and head cast made for a job which I was about to start shooting when the pandemic hit, and actually I’m not able to shoot that anymore because of schedules so someone else is now playing that character," he explained.

"But that is a hellish experience. It’s really uncomfortable and I’m not a panicky person but I had a full on panic attack.

"I’m not a great nose breather anyway but they put two little holes in your nose and that’s the only way I could breathe and I was really struggling and it takes like 45 minutes.

“But I’ve been told if I ever have to do it again I won’t have to because they have my cast now, so it’s the only time I have to do it in my life, thankfully.”

Back in May, Dornan revealed he was keeping busy in quarantine by playing dress-up with his three girls.

"Dressing up with my daughters took a turn. Meet Jenny (with the blue hair). She's sweet," he posted on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself wearing a red dress, bright blue wig with pigtails and shiny snake-print heels.