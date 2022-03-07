Watch: Jamie Dornan shows Jimmy Kimmel secret of ‘Tayto smashie’ and dispels St Patrick’s Day corned beef myth

Northern Irish actor Jamie Dornan treated popular US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel to a Tayto crisp sandwich live on air while shattering the host’s belief that corned beef is a traditional St Patrick’s Day meal.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Co Down film star spoke about the raft of award nominations for Belfast, which was written and directed by Kenneth Branagh.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Dornan also talked about his critically acclaimed new TV series The Tourist, a billboard with his face on it being placed behind a strip club and landing the cover of British GQ.

An embarrassing old clip of Jamie competing on the show “Model Behaviour” also featured.

Moving on to the most important topic of the show, Kimmel said his family have a “corned-beef-arama" on St Patrick’s Day.

A disapproving Dornan looked like he was about to be sick and said it’s “absurd” because nobody here eats corned beef to celebrate the patron Saint of Ireland.

With St Patrick’s Day approaching on March 17, the host wanted to know what should be on the menu.

The Co Down man proceeded to make a ‘Tayto smashie’. He said: “Ideally you get the cheapest white bread you can find. There used to be a bread back home called Mighty White which is like sugary death.

“You go heavy on the mayo both sides. You don’t muck around with light Mayonnaise either, you do the real stuff.

“Regular ham, the cheaper the better. It all comes from the same animal. You go quite heavy on there, five or six slices. Then you get Tayto cheese and onion, they’re a company in the North of Ireland where I’m from, their cheese and onion are the best crisps they do.

“Put the entire packet on there. This is maybe the most exciting thing that will happen in your day, your year, your life, is the crunch, that’s why the call it the Tayto smashie.”

Clearly happy with the service, Jimmy Kimmel said it was “six times more delicious” than he expected.