Watch: Line of Duty’s ‘H’ unmasked in show finale

The elusive ‘H’ is set to be unmasked in the final episode of Line of Duty, an explosive trailer previewing the final episode suggests.

The 30 second teaser hints at a dramatic climax to the sixth series of the Belfast-filmed police anti-corruption drama.

Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) and Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) all feature in the clip, released yesterday, which ends with a gripping shot of Fleming pointing a gun down the camera, shouting “Armed police”.

Jo Davidson (Kelly Macdonald) is also seen in the back of a prison-transport van, which appears to crash, alluding to a possible ambush attempt.

In the action-packed preview of this weekend’s finale, Hastings also says: “All these suspicious deaths were orchestrated by one officer in particular — H, the fourth man.”

The AC-12 team are seen in a shootout before viewers are told: “Every investigation has led to this.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Line of Duty has been a huge ratings hit since returning to BBC One in March.

Sunday’s penultimate episode drew an average of 11m viewers and 51.7% of the audience share.

Creator Jed Mercurio, whose credits also include Bodyguard and Bodies, said: “Thanks so much to everyone watching #LineofDuty6. The whole production team is thrilled and flattered by the amazing response.”

The new series has seen anti-corruption unit AC-12 take on a new case, but Detective Inspector Fleming (McClure) is no longer on the squad and is working on a murder investigation with a different department, which has come under suspicion from AC-12.

Sunday night’s episode saw Davidson, boss of the suspected department, unmasked by AC-12 and secrets about her family background revealed.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Yesterday Macdonald revealed she had to stop watching the show after the first episode, saying the reaction to the Belfast-filmed police anti-corruption drama had overwhelmed her.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast yesterday, she said: “I’m not watching it and I’m not going online.

“I watched the first episode and also went online and it took me a week to not feel mental anymore. It was too much for me, I’m afraid.”