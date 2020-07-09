Watch: NI stars call on young people to play their part on public transport in fight against Covid-19

Comedian Tim McGarry, boxer James Tennyson and panto legend May McFettridge are among the famous Belfast faces starring in a film produced by Translink to support the on-going fight against coronavirus.

The film asks young people to keep social distancing particularly at bus and train stops and on-board public transport.

More than 20 local people participated in the short film appeal with representatives from community organisations including Antrim GAA, Colin Gaels GAC, Sally Gardens Community Centre and Celtic Boys and Girls who all shared their own thoughts on the importance of the film’s message.It calls on the public to ‘play your part and don’t be a melter’ in an effort to help the country recover from the crisis and protect everyone in the community, especially the elderly and most vulnerable.

Entertainer John Linehan, known for his legendary May McFettridge character, said: “I know it can be hard for young people to keep up social distancing, especially as time goes on, but you have to think about everyone in the community, people like your granny and granda… not a young thing like me of course!

“On a serious note, it is frightening for older people in the community to encounter groups at bus stops or on-board the Glider. Maybe consider walking to the park and kicking a ball around or painting a fence at the back of the house for your ma instead. And remember - keep your distance and respect your elders."

He added: “With all these things, including the buses, the pubs and the restaurants, what we all need to do is to show a little bit of responsibility. Keep your distance. Be nice to people. Everyone is under a little bit of pressure. Take it easy.

“Keep looking after the neighbours, keep the social distancing going, keep the sanitation going. And most importantly keep safe. We will be talking about this 20 years from now telling our grandchildren what we did to play our part.”

Tim McGarry

Photo by Aaron McCracken

Photo by Aaron McCracken

Photo by Aaron McCracken

Translink’s Director of Service Operations Ian Campbell said he wanted to assure the people of NI they can travel safely on public transport.

“Our services have played an essential role throughout the Covid-19 crisis and remain vital in the local recovery effort so it’s crucial we keep public transport safe for everyone who needs it," he said.

“As more people use the bus and train again, we want to reassure them and this has been an excellent collaboration with the community that illustrates how people can travel safely by taking simple steps like social distancing and wearing a face covering.”