Watch: Nicki Minaj pulls off perfect Belfast accent on James Corden Late Late Show

Pop star Nicki Minaj has wowed Northern Ireland social media after seemingly demonstrating the perfect recreation of a Belfast accent on James Corden’s Late Late Show.

The Trinidadian-born woman was co-hosting Corden’s CBS chat show on Thursday, with Belfast-born Sir Kenneth Branagh appearing on the show to promote his new semi-autobiographical film about growing up at the onset of the Troubles.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

It was the 39-year-old Super Bass singer however who stole the show – and also the accent – recreating a perfect Belfast phrase.

Read more Belfast: The joy of six for Kenneth Branagh as film earns a host of Bafta nominations

The brilliant moment was prompted by Corden who said: “Kenneth Branagh's here tonight, he made that film 'Belfast'. Let’s see if you can say this: 'Get out now, so it is.'”

Appearing to be stuck for a moment understanding the accent, the singer then expertly pulls it off, leaving social media incredibly impressed.

The clip of Ms Minaj doing the accent has been viewed on video platform TikTok almost 220,000 times, while it has been inundated with comments praising the singer.

Lauren Martin wrote: “Nailed it”.

While another wrote: “Our wee Nicki from Belfast city”.

User Svens Animals questioned: “Do we sound like that?”

Almost 33,000 users have liked the video on TikTok, showing just how popular and accurate the singer’s accent seems to be.