Watch: Northern Ireland TikTok star India Sasha goes viral with over 30m views on rock, paper, scissors prank video

Northern Ireland TikTok star India Sasha has gone viral with more than 30 million views on the social media platform thanks to her prank featuring the game rock, paper, scissors.

Ms Sasha, who also uses her platform on TikTok to post empowering videos about her disability, posted the clip of a night out last month playing the game against four others in a bar.

The 21-year-old influencer, who is in her final year of studying business at the University of Liverpool, challenges the men to beat her, with the prize of a free drink on offer.

“If I win the game you’ve all to buy me and my friends drinks, you win, we buy you all drinks. Rock, paper scissors. You’ve got four odds against one right,” she says in the video.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Ballygomartin woman has a rare congenital hand defect called Symbrachydactyly.

The condition affects people from birth and will leave them with short, often webbed fingers. Some might be missing fingers, as is the case with Ms Sasha.

In the video, Ms Sasha is left in hysterics after revealing her hand to the four men playing the game.

With more than 31 million views on TikTok and 4.3 million likes on the platform, the disability rights activist who describes herself on the platform as the self-appointed “CEO of One Hand Humour”, was inundated with people expressing their love for her video and sense of fun.

One TikTok user wrote: “I think I fell in love. That sheer wit and how she looked so victorious.”

Speaking to the Sunday Life in July, Ms Sasha explained she started making her videos back in April 2020.

“The main ones that were blowing up were the videos where I was doing something with my hand,” she said.

“So then I realised, like I have always wanted to do something about this, whenever I got myself into the right mindset and being positive with my hand, I wanted to amplify that in some sort of way, and TikTok presented that door to me which I didn’t even know existed to be honest.

“So then I just kept going with it because it gave me a career path and a way where I can actually do things that fulfil more than just my wallet, it also fulfils what I want to achieve in life.”

She added: “A lot of things in life are just funny and I try to put that into my videos and you find that comedy does really well on that platform.

“And that’s something that I do. I’ve always been told to be genuine, be true to yourself, so I just go with the flow, my videos usually come to me like a minute before I make them so they are natural and raw.

“I try and do it in a way that I’m not taking away the value by making fun of me, I want people to laugh with me, and in laughing with me, they are actually learning.

“People don’t even realise that while I’m making these jokes and they are laughing, they are actually learning stuff about disability so to be able to educate people in a really light-hearted and funny way is a really valuable thing which I really love doing.”