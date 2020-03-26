Watch: Portadown mum's creative way for son's nursery class to interact in isolation

A Portadown mum has come up with a creative way for her son to play with his friends from nursery despite being in isolation.

Lauren Hutchinson uploaded a video to social networking service TikTok of her son Logan (4) and his classmates at Edenderry Nursery School appearing to play 'catch' with a roll of toilet paper.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

She came up with the idea after she was asked to take part in a similar video for their football team.

She was asked if she could catch a ball coming in from the left of the screen perform a couple of kicks and then pass the ball out to the right.

"Then I thought I would write in the nursery class group chat asking if they wanted to get the kids involved and I would make a TikTok for them all," she told the Belfast Telegraph.

Each of the parents sent a video to Lauren of their child catching a toilet roll from the left and throwing it to the right.

She then pieced the 21 clips together and made it look as though they were throwing the roll all the way into each other's homes.

The one-minute video was accompanied by a cover of Toy Story’s You’ve Got A Friend In Me by American Christian group Anthem Lights.

Lauren Hutchinson with her son Logan (4)

"Lucky enough, it all worked out and we made a good video and all the parents said the kids loved it as well. They’re all smiling in it which is a good sign," said Lauren.

"It’s just nice for them to see because obviously they can’t meet up with their friends so it’s nice for them to be able to watch it."

Lauren said that apart from making TikTok videos, she and Logan had been tackling the boredom of isolation by attempting some homeschooling lessons where he was learning numbers and writing.

"He’s also been learning some life skills and helping with the washing."