Watch: Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody picks up Oh Yeah Legend award

Gary Lightbody said receiving the honour at the NI Music Prize night is ‘just bonkers, really’.

Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody has said it feels incredible for the band to be honoured with one of Northern Ireland’s top music prizes.

The vocalist from Bangor performed a special gig at the Ulster Hall on Thursday evening.

Snow Patrol were given the 2019 Oh Yeah Legend award recognising a group from Northern Ireland of exceptional stature.

Lightbody said: “It is just bonkers, really, the people that have come before, the Undertones, the Stiff Little Fingers and Therapy? – those are real legends.

“It’s nice to be mentioned with them but it is pure silliness.”

Snow Patrol has gone from struggling indie band to a global success, with their hit Chasing Cars one of the most played of this century.

The award was given as part of the NI Music Prize night.

It featured live performances and awards for best album, best single and best live act, among others.