Watch: UTV's Julian Simmons last appearance and best bits as presenter departs station

He and presenter Gillian Porter are leaving the station after owner's ITV decided to continue on with a centralised process for continuity announcement forced upon it by the coronavirus pandemic.

Julian, best known for his quirky take on the goings-on of Coronation Street and Emmerdale, and former UTV Life presenter Gillian, said they planned to keep working and were excited to see what the future holds.

Read more End of era at UTV as Julian Simmons and Gillian Porter exit

While the pair's voices have been heard over recent years it was back in 2016 Simmons broadcast his last in-vision segment for UTV.

Julian bowed out in style back then, dressed immaculately in a black suit and white bow tie. Here is that appearance and his best bits: