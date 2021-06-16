Wayne and Coleen Rooney have lunch at Dirty Duck restaurant in Holywood

It may have been a quiet afternoon for most residents in Holywood this afternoon but there was excitement for the staff at the Dirty Duck Alehouse as football power couple Wayne and Coleen Rooney stopped in for lunch.

The football manager and former Manchester United player happily posed for a snap with his wife on Wednesday, holding the restaurants fluffy duck mascot.

Posting the photo on Facebook, the staff said: “No, this isn’t photoshop, your eyes don’t deceive you - it is in fact former Man United player, Wayne Rooney and his lovely wife, Coleen in our restaurant!”

They added: “The pair called in for a tasty bite to eat this afternoon and were lovely enough to pose for a photo with our famous fluffy duck

Hope you enjoyed your meal guys!”

The trip to Holywood comes just days after the Rooney family had enjoyed another family day out with their sons to watch England take on Croatia at Wembley stadium.

Last week it was announced that Derby manager Wayne (35) will come out of retirement this September for Soccer Aid 2021, when England take on a World XI at the Etihad Stadium.