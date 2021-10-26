‘We were terrorised by a ghostly figure at Queen’s 40 years ago’: Former student recalls ‘evil spirit’ in hall at university

It was the eeriest of tales involving an “evil spirit” terrorising students that was kept secret for 40 years.

A Northern Irish geneticist called Ken, who is now in his 60s, has revealed how he and other students at Queen’s University’s Alanbrooke Hall, were haunted by a figure of “pure distilled evil” in the same university room over three years in the early 1980s.

Ken, who was studying microbiology at the time, recalls a black figure in Room 6-11 in the dead of the night and bizarre poltergeist activity over several months. Both Ken and his roommate James witnessed desk drawers opening by themselves, pages of books turned by an invisible hand, flying cutlery and most terrifyingly, heavy pounding on the door one evening by an unknown force.

The scientist, who hasn’t spoken about the strange goings-on in Room 6-11 for almost four decades, revealed all to presenter Danny Robins in his new BBC Radio 4 podcast Uncanny.

Asking to remain anonymous, Ken contacted Robins and told him that students in the same room over a period of three years had all experienced supernatural activity. And he told Robins that he’d later learned that three former residents of the room had allegedly died; something the podcast host is now looking into.

Appealing to Belfast Telegraph readers to come forward with information about Room 6- 11 in the now-demolished Alanbrooke Hall, Robins, who fronted the Radio 4 podcast The Battersea Poltergeist, said: “The story hasn’t been in the public domain at all. For 40 years it’s been in Ken’s head, and he’s never forgotten about Room 6-11.

“Since the podcast went out, we’ve been deluged with social media responses from people saying they’ve been in the room or know someone who died there.

“One academic contacted me to say he stayed in the halls around the same time and that his experiences were even worse than Ken’s.

“We are trying to corroborate the story about people dying in the room. That claim gives it an eerie edge or is it just urban legend?”

According to Ken, the initial apparition in the room felt like “a force of nature”.

“There was a feeling of everything that is good, everything that is called hope, had disappeared,” he told Robins.

“It was complete and utter despair. I felt it coming through me in waves.

“As I looked down the bed, I could see ripples on the blankets that was corresponding to this movement of force. And I thought ‘what on earth is going on?’

“I also thought this evil was specifically against me. This thing wanted to do absolute harm against me. It started to drift towards me.”

As the figure got closer, Ken’s adrenaline kicked in and he ‘lunged’ at the figure. At that moment the figure disappeared.

His roommate told him he too had seen something supernatural the same night; a ghostly figure of a man with his back turned to him. The man, who had the appearance of a student, then turned around, gave him a dirty look and vanished.

Alanbrooke Room 611

More horror was to come though when Ken was alone in the room that weekend. He was reading when he heard loud footsteps in the corridor outside his door. When the footsteps reached his room, they stopped.

“Then there was this profound silence,” Ken continued. “It probably lasted a millisecond but it felt like one of the longest silences ever.

“And then the door started to bang. It was as if the door was being kicked, punched at both the top and the bottom at the same time.

“It felt as if there were multiple fists being hit against the door and it was extremely violent. I could see the door shaking.”

Pumped with adrenaline, a terrified Ken plucked up the courage to open the door. The corridor was empty.

“There were no lights on in any of the rooms,” said Ken. “I knew there was nobody on the floor anyway. There was no one there.”

Robins said what made Ken’s story even more credible was the fact that he was a scientist who didn’t believe in ghosts.

And he said he wondered if the backdrop of the Troubles had helped “stoke those feelings of fear and anxiety”.

“That’s another interesting layer, whether or not the Troubles unconsciously fed into increased anxiety,” he said.

“Yet the experiences these young students described to each other feel utterly real and compelling,” he said.

The story of Room 6-11 is part of the new BBC Sounds series Uncanny.

If you have any relevant information on Room 6-11, Alanbrooke Hall, email uncanny@bbc.co.uk