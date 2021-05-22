Welcome to The OC, Bitches: Podcast should come with quality warning

Podcast of the week: Show hosted by former stars of teen drama should have been a nostalgia fest, ripe with behind-the-scenes gossip, but has the feel of a last-minute attempt at a college presentation

“Welcome to the OC, bitch” was the legendary line that served as a warning and an introduction to the teen drama The OC, which aired for four seasons between 2003 and 2007. Welcome to the OC, Bitches is a rewatch podcast hosted by Melinda Clarke and Rachel Bilson, who play cougar mom Julie Cooper and prissy (but secretly quite sweet) popular girl Summer Roberts in the series, and it should come with a quality warning of its own.

Fresh to the game — the first episode aired on April 27 — Clarke and Bilson sound like they’ve never listened to a podcast before, especially with Clarke banging on about just how much research she has undertaken.

Their first guest comes in the shape of Josh Schwartz, the show’s creator and producer who went on to develop Gossip Girl. His disdain for sharing a Zoom link with the two actors is palpable.

Sitting with Bilson in her home office, Schwartz defends his own lack of preparation by highlighting that Bilson has no notes in front of her either and Clarke’s clunky tangents — which translate into basic questions such as “what inspires you?” — point to the real extent of her research.

Aware of the overly confident car crash that he’s stepped into, he calls out Bilson for saying that The OC prepared the show’s young stars for their next moves by retorting: “I’m glad we could just prepare you for stuff”. Clarke and Bilson intermittently descend into five minutes of staged but utterly mindless drivel as they attempt to pass sponsored content off as casual chit-chat. They sound like faded stars shilling their latest fashion lines on late-night shopping channels.

Over one hour and 36 minutes, Bilson certainly gets into a rhythmic flow — you know, maintaining a conversation — but Clarke appears incapable of ad libbing. The ruffling of her printed notes captures her flustered under-fire state. What should have been a nostalgia fest, ripe with behind-the-scenes gossip paired with a great love for the show, feels like a last-minute attempt at a college presentation, fuelled by Red Bull and the false sense that charm can masquerade as substance.

For a rewatch podcast worth listening to, try the infectiously joyous Office Ladies. Hosted by Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, who play Pam and Angela in the American version of The Office, their on-air chemistry is boosted by the fact that they are best friends in real life.

Working their way through the nine seasons of the comedy series, they give a real insight into the on-set camaraderie that they had with the cast, as well as the writing and production teams.

While Office Ladies takes you back to glory days, it feels like Welcome to the OC, Bitches is a stepping stone for Bilson and Clarke as they prepare for their “next move”.