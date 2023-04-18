Where can you watch and listen to the coronation celebrations?

The BBC, Channel 4 and Sky News are all offering their own take on the coronation of the King and Queen Consort (PA) — © Stefan Rousseau

With less than a month to go until the coronation of the King and Queen Consort, here is a rundown of where to watch and listen to the weekend-long celebrations for those who do not plan on venturing into the capital to catch a glimpse of the action.

– BBC

Kirsty Young and Huw Edwards have been named among the BBC’s presenting team for the broadcaster’s coronation coverage on May 6.

The coronation programme, which will cover the lead up to the Westminster Abbey service, the ceremony, the return procession to Buckingham Palace and the King’s balcony appearance, will see former Desert Island Discs presenter Young in a studio at Buckingham Palace on the day.

Kirsty Young will present the BBC’s coverage of the coronation alongside Huw Edwards (PA) — © Ian West

The 54-year-old will also anchor a special live broadcast of the coronation concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday May 7.

Elsewhere on May 6, Edwards, 61, will provide commentary as the Westminster Abbey doors open to greet those arriving for the ceremony, with Sophie Raworth, Clare Balding, Anita Rani and JJ Chalmers also contributing to the day’s coverage.

On Sunday, the concert on Windsor Castle’s East Lawn will see TV presenter Clara Amfo and Diversity dance-troupe member Jordan Banjo speaking backstage to the artists, who will perform for an estimated 20,000 members of the public.

The event, which is produced and staged by the BBC, will see performances from the likes of Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, as well as a 74-piece classical ensemble formed from the strings of the Countess of Wessex’s String Orchestra and woodwind, brass and percussion sections from the Bands of the Household Division.

The 300-strong Coronation Choir, made up of performers from different backgrounds including Gaelic speakers, deaf and refugee singers, Northern Irish farmers and London cabbies, will also take to the stage.

Zoe Ball is among the BBC presenters covering the coronation on BBC radio and BBC Sounds (PA) — © Ian West

Radio 2 DJs Zoe Ball and Dermot O’Leary, Radio 4’s Martha Kearney and royal correspondent Jonny Dymond will also be among those presenting the weekend’s coronation coverage on BBC Radio and BBC Sounds.

Ahead of the celebration, new BBC programmes such as Charles R: The Making Of A Monarch, Stitching For Britain and Sing For The King: The Search For The Coronation Choir will air.

EastEnders, Countryfile, Antiques Roadshow, Songs Of Praise and Bargain Hunt will also be among the broadcaster’s shows featuring coronation specials.

– Channel 4

Channel 4 will offer viewers an alternative coronation viewing experience, including a documentary focusing on the Duke of York’s now-infamous Newsnight interview.

Emily Maitlis has been interviewed for a Channel 4 documentary exploring her Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew (PA) — © Ian West

The two-part programme will see former BBC journalist Emily Maitlis speak in detail about how she came to grill Andrew over his relationship with the late billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew – The Problem Prince, in 60-minute episodes, will also feature archive footage, an interview with former Newsnight producer Sam McAlister and access to palace insiders.

The broadcaster will also air Frankie Boyle’s Farewell To The Monarchy, which sees the Scottish comedian, 50, take a look back at its more than 1,000-year history and ask if the royal family “has a place in today’s world” and “should it continue?”.

The Windsors Coronation Special will also air as part of Channel 4’s coronation programming. It will see Harry Enfield, as King, invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to his special day as the comedy show returns after three years with a special one-off hour-long programme.

On the day Charles and Camilla are crowned, Channel 4 will also have an alternative schedule that the broadcaster said “will provide an escape from the pomp and ceremony”.

– Sky

Dame Joanna Lumley will be joining Sky News for its coverage of the festivities surrounding the coronation.

Dame Joanna Lumley will present coverage of the celebrations on Sky News after attending the ceremony as a guest of Charles and Camilla (PA) — © Victoria Jones

The Absolutely Fabulous actress, who provided commentary for Sky News for the Queen’s Jubilee last year, will be attending the service at Westminster Abbey as a guest of Charles and Camilla.

Dame Joanna, 76, will then join the broadcaster’s coronation line-up, which includes royal events commentator Alastair Bruce and presenters Kay Burley and Anna Botting.

In addition to the live coverage, Sky News will air the documentary My King, My Country on how the public feels about the monarchy and Burley, 62, will speak to the people who know Camilla well for the podcast Queen Camilla: For The Love Of Charles.

ITV is yet to announce its coronation weekend coverage.