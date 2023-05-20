Who’s in the running to replace Phillip Schofield as host of This Morning

Phillip Schofield has stepped down from hosting This Morning after more than 20 years on the ITV programme.

The broadcaster has said Holly Willoughby, who Schofield has hosted alongside since 2009, will remain on the show and will “co-present with members of the This Morning family” for now.

Following his departure, here is a look at the runners and riders who could replace him on the sofa.

– Dermot O’Leary

Dermot O’Leary (Ian West/PA) — © Ian West

The 49-year-old broadcaster is a hot contender as he currently co-hosts This Morning alongside Alison Hammond on Fridays, taking over from Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford in 2021.

Before this, O’Leary also appeared on the show as a guest presenter throughout the years, and currently has been given 4/1 odds by bookmakers Ladbrokes.

During his career, he has also hosted The X Factor, Soccer Aid, Comic Relief, Big Brother’s Little Brother and the Bafta film awards in 2021.

– Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond (Ian West/PA) — © Ian West

The beloved presenter, 48, is also a strong possibility due to her experience on the show, with Ladbrokes making her the favourite with 2/1 odds.

Hammond first rose to fame as a Big Brother contestant in 2002 before joining ITV’s flagship morning show in the same year.

During her time on the show over the last two decades, she has become known for her ability to reduce even the biggest A-listers into fits of laughter.

However, her schedule may be full as it was announced earlier this year that she will be joining The Great British Bake Off as the show’s new co-host alongside comedian Noel Fielding from the next series.

– Rochelle Humes

Rochelle Humes (Suzan Moore/PA) — © Suzan Moore

The Saturdays singer, and former host of The Xtra Factor, is a regular guest host on This Morning.

She also filled in for Willoughby on the breakfast show when the TV star flew to Australia in 2018 to stand in for Ant McPartlin on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

Humes, 34, who currently presents BBC One gameshow The Hit List with her husband, JLS star Marvin, has been given 6/1 odds.

– Marvin Humes

Marvin Humes (Ian West/PA) — © Ian West

The singer, 38, has presented alongside his wife Rochelle on This Morning on a number of occasions since 2013 making him another strong option, with 8/1 odds.

However, in an interview with Heat magazine last year he said he did not see himself returning to the show any time soon but added “never say never”.

– Rylan Clark

Rylan Clark (Ian West/PA) — © Ian West

The X Factor singer-turned-presenter, 34, used to regularly host segments on This Morning and has also stepped in to present the show on occasion.

It was also announced last month that he was quitting as as a presenter of Strictly Come Dancing’s spin-off show It Takes Two.

Clark, who also recently provided the BBC with commentary for the Eurovision Song Contest and has a show on BBC Radio 2 show, has 3/1 odds.

– Josie Gibson

Josie Gibson (Andrew Milligan/PA) — © Andrew Milligan

The 2010 Big Brother winner, 38, joined the ITV show in 2019 and has co-hosted on a number of occasions as a relief presenter.

Gibson, who has fronted the programme alongside the likes of Vernon Kay, has been given 10/1 odds.

– Gino D’Acampo

Gino D’Acampo (Ian West/PA) — © Ian West

The Italian TV chef, 46, could be a surprise addition to the This Morning coach, with Ladbrokes giving him odds of 25/1.

He rose to fame as a regular cook on the ITV morning show and has since presented cookery programmes including Let’s Do Lunch and Gino’s Italian Escape.

D’Acampo is also behind one of This Morning’s most viral moments when he gave a witty retort after Willoughby unwittingly insulted his pasta dish.

She told that if the meal had ham in it, then it would taste quite like a carbonara, to which a horrified D’Acampo replied: “If my grandmother had wheels, she would have been a bike.”