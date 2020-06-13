Why former BBC NI presenters Noel Thompson and Seamus McKee aren't the retiring type

Noel Thompson and Seamus McKee left BBC NI earlier this year just as the Covid-19 outbreak unfolded. Linda Stewart finds out what they have been up to, apart from watching the news

One of the last interviews Noel Thompson did just before retiring brought him back into contact with someone he hadn't seen for years. The BBC NI broadcaster has been a fervent advocate for cycle helmets ever since a nasty fall on the Comber Greenway more than 10 years ago when he was pitched over the handlebars of his bike after the front wheel locked.