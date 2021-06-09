Why intimate scenes need to have an expert coordinator

Belfast-based choreographer says role must be normalised so actors always feel in control

The presence of an intimacy coordinator on film, television and stage sets should be normalised, a leading Belfast-based choreographer has said.

Paula O’Reilly, a movement director who has worked on many productions across Ireland, said intimacy coordinators were an integral part of the crew and were necessary to help create a safe space for actors.

She was speaking after I May Destroy You’s Michaela Coel dedicated one of her Bafta awards to the show’s intimacy coordinator, Ita O’Brien.

Coel was honoured on Sunday night for creating, writing, directing, starring in and executive producing the 12-part drama about a woman attempting to remember and come to terms with a sexual assault.

Paying tribute to O’Brien, Coel said she had created “physical, emotional and professional boundaries” so the industry could “make work about exploitation, loss of respect, abuse of power, without being exploited or abused in the process”.

In a follow-up interview, O’Brien said that too many film and TV bosses still did not understand the value of intimacy coordinators and only hired them as a box-ticking exercise.

Dublin-born O’Reilly, who has lived in Belfast for 10 years, has choreographed intimate scenes on stage before. In her latest project she is working with Kabosh Theatre Company on its new play, The Shedding Of Skin. Written by Vittoria Cafolla and directed by Paula McFetridge, the play explores women as a “tool of war”.

O’Reilly, whose role involves staging a simulated sexual assault for the first time, praised Coel for shining a spotlight on issues of consent and the need for an intimacy coordinator on set.

“If a production requires a dance routine, a choreographer is hired,” she said. “If it requires a fight scene, a fight director is hired. And if stunts are needed, stunt people are brought in.

“It should absolutely be the same for any intimate scenes. Production companies need to normalise the use of intimacy coordinators on set. This should be done from the get-go, from the very start of the auditioning process.

“Young people going into the industry need to be educated about what to expect and how they should be treated. Bullying, nepotism, control, abuse of power: all these things must change. There really needs to be a fairer workplace.

“If you’re in a job and something happens, you can remove yourself. If it’s on a stage in front of 300 people, there’s the old saying that the show must go on. It’s not expected for someone to walk off stage.

“But we need to change this way of thinking and what is expected of young performers to get ahead. No one should be made to feel uncomfortable, confused, awkward or vulnerable.”

When O’Reilly was first approached to work with Kabosh on the new production she was hoping to undergo accredited intimacy coordination training, but Covid put paid to that. Instead, she took part in several online workshops with O’Brien, who also worked on the intimate scenes in the highly acclaimed Irish drama Normal People. The series was praised for highlighting the issue of consent, with the two main characters, Connell and Marianne, constantly checking in with one another before and during sex.

“Consent is paramount in every intimate scene and that should be continual,” said O’Reilly.

“Every day we need to have that conversation: ‘Is that OK if I touch you here?’ It’s crucial that everyone knows what’s happening; that it’s OK to put your left hand on the actor’s right shoulder, because consent has been given. Those movements then become the choreography.”

With the help of intimacy guidelines drawn up by O’Brien in the wake of the #metoo movement, O’Reilly has worked with the actors in The Shedding Of Skin to ensure they feel comfortable and safe. The subject matter is harrowing — sexual violence against women in conflict. But O’Reilly says every step has been taken to protect the actors involved in the rape scene.

“It was important to Kabosh and to the actors to have someone like me work with them to create this safe space,” she said.

“I’m grateful that they trusted me and hope in the future that intimacy coordinators become as much part of the crew as stunt people or choreographers. It’s brilliant that Michaela Coel is shining a spotlight on it.”

The Shedding Of Skin was created in response to the work of Ulster University drama lecturer Lisa Fitzpatrick, who carried out research into sexual violence in conflict for years.

She said: “We understand a lot about the world through stories and the stage to me is all about telling stories. It shapes how we understand victims and perpetrators and what kind of narratives we believe.

“Post-conflict societies have higher rates of sexual violence — violence moves from public to private and I think that the only way we will bring about change is to discuss these issues openly and honestly, which is what The Shedding Of Skin is here to do.”

The Shedding Of Skin will be screened online over four days from Tuesday, June 15 to Friday, June 18. Tickets are priced £5, available online at www.kabosh,net