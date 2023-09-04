Woody Allen: I’ve been very lucky my whole life

Controversial director Woody Allen has said he has been “very lucky my whole life” and “not been held accountable for things I did poorly” in his work.

The four-time Oscar winner, 87, has become a divisive figure in Hollywood in recent years, with many of the stars of his films distancing themselves from him following a renewed focus on allegations that he sexually assaulted his adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow, which he vehemently denies.

However, Allen said he has been blessed by good fortune throughout his life and career.

Woody Allen and his wife Soon-Yi Previn (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Speaking at a press conference for his new film Coup De Chance at the Venice Film Festival, where it is screening out of competition, he told reporters: “I’ve been very, very lucky; lucky my whole life really.

“I had two loving parents, I have good friends. I have a wonderful wife and marriage, two children.

“In a few months I’ll be 88 years old. I’ve never been in hospital. I’ve never had anything terrible happen to me. I’ve been very, very lucky my whole life.

“When I started making films, all the people chose to emphasise what I was able to do well, and to not hold me accountable for the things that I did poorly. They were very generous to me.

“And I’ve been very lucky with my filmmaking. And I’ve had, over my lifetime, much undeserved praise and an enormous amount of attention and respect.

“And so I have nothing but good fortune, and I hope it holds out of course, it’s early this afternoon.

“So far I’ve been very lucky.”

Allen is best known for films such as 1977’s Annie Hall, 1979’s Manhattan, 1986’s Hannah And Her Sisters and Crimes And Misdemeanors from 1989.

In 2020, Allen hit back at Hollywood stars who denounced him, saying it is “like everybody suddenly eating kale”.

Stars such as Mira Sorvino, Greta Gerwig, Colin Firth and Rebecca Hall are among the names who distanced themselves from the director, having previously worked with him.

He has gone from becoming one of the most important living directors to struggling to secure financing for his films in the US.

His latest film is his first in French and was filmed in Paris, starring Lou de Laage and Valerie Lemercier.