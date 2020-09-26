'You feel so disconnected from the world because the person that kept you anchored is gone' - Jedward open up about mother's passing

Irish pop duo Jedward said they feel "thankful" to have been alongside their mother when she passed away last year and are sympathetic to those who have experienced loss during the pandemic.

John and Edward's mother, Susanna Grimes, died after being diagnosed with leukemia and suffering kidney failure five years ago.

The singers, who shot to fame after appearing on the X Factor over a decade ago, said their "heart goes out" anyone who was unable to be with loved ones during their final moments due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"The thing about it is we were there when she passed and we were really thankful that we were there able to hold her hand. We had her earphones in, listening to some music," they said.

John (left) and Edward Grimes aka Jedward making a speech on stage after the lighting of the cauldron at St Stephen's Green in Dublin

"Right now my heart goes out to everyone who's not able to be with their loved ones who are passing and not able to go to a funeral."

Edward said the pair feel "disconnected from the world" ever since their mother's passing.

"It's very disheartening to think that she won't be at our wedding, she won't be there for the birth of our kids, but we always keep her spirit alive, like have pictures of her around and tell stories," he told RTÉ's Late Late Show.

"I don't know, you just feel so disconnected from the world because the person that kept you anchored in the world, who gave birth to you is gone. And now you're going to where you should be, what you should be doing."

"I feel like the last year has made us grow up because we've had to just get everything together. We've always been organised, making things happen but it really does like sweep the carpet underneath you, and it makes you just go wow," they added.

The twins, who have been using their social media platforms to speak out against anti-mask protests and to encourage the public to adhere to public health guidelines, are urging those who are participating in the demonstrations to "change your ways."

"I just feel like there was so much misleading information online. You had figures that people looked up to over the years, who had followed and they're coming on to Twitter and their social platforms and saying these statements, and I feel it was throwing the people and we just felt like we had to come on and voice our opinion," John said.

Edward added: "I think a lot of people didn't have the balls to tweet about it. I was like, I'm saying what I feel.

"Wear your mask. People are dying, people have died people have not been able to go to funerals, they don't have their family members is Christmas.

"You wear your mask, change your ways, educate yourself. There's not conspiracies, you might be protesting or doing whatever and calling it a protest, it's not a protest if you're spreading a virus."