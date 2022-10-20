YouTube food star Randy Santel back in Northern Ireland for two more big eating challenges

Randy Santel made light work of a huge breakfast challenge at Safari Banbridge during the summer and has now returned for more Northern Irish food.

A professional food eating champion who previously demolished a massive Ulster Fry filled soda in Banbridge in the summer is back in Northern Ireland for more eating challenges.

Randy Santel has 1.4 million subscribers on YouTube where he is known for tackling some of the world’s toughest professional eating challenges.

Now the American is back, as he travelled to both east Belfast and then Portadown to try another huge Ulster Fry breakfast in The Newton Cafe/Brunch Bar on the Newtownards Road and then Whipped & Cream in Portadown for 5.5lbs of ice cream.

His first challenge involved finishing: four pieces of soda bread, four pieces of toast (eight halves), two pancakes (four halves), four potato pancakes, four sausages, four bacon rashers, four fried eggs, two tomatoes (halves), two fried hash browns, two pieces of black pudding, lots of grilled mushrooms, one tin of baked beans, and one kilogram of chips.

Despite the mammoth amount of food, it’s no surprise Santel managed to polish it off in an incredible 25 minutes and 48 seconds – the second time he has tackled the challenge and just one of nine previous winners out of the more than 1,000 who have attempted it.

"I was trying again to win my £20 Ulster fry up breakfast meal free plus another spot on the Wall of Fame,” Santel said.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

"Big thanks to everyone with The Newton Cafe / Brunch Bar for the wonderful food, drinks, and hospitality. Special thanks to everyone from around the Belfast area who came to watch.”

The latest challenge was number six out of eight the professional has tackled across the province.

However, as if that wasn’t enough, Santel then headed to Portadown’s Charles Street as he tackled 2.5kg of whipped ice cream.

"In the United States, it isn't common to find whipped ice cream which is super delicious with a unique texture, compared to normal ice cream,” he said.

"For my first experience, I attempted the 2.5kg Whipped Ice Cream Sundae Challenge at Whipped & Cream, Portadown in Portadown, Northern Ireland.

"I had 30 minutes to feast on a massive 5.5lb whipped ice cream sundae with three sauce options of my choosing and three different candy/nut toppings. I was trying to become just the 3rd champion to win my £20 whipped sundae challenge free plus a spot on Whipped & Cream's Wall of Fame.

"Special thanks to everyone from around the Portadown area who came to watch that Sunday afternoon.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

It was once again a successful attempt from Randy, finishing the dessert in eight minutes and 32 seconds.

In the summer, Santel visited Northern Ireland alongside his partner Katina Dejarnett when they ate at Safari Banbridge.

That time, the man with 1.6m followers on social media enjoyed a 2.2lb soda filled with: eight pork sausages, eight back bacon, eight extra large eggs, eight potato bread and 1kg of onions and mushrooms.