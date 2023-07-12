Zoe Saldana: I don’t pick roles because the characters are ‘strong’

Zoe Saldana said she does not pick roles because the characters are ‘strong’ (Ian West/PA)

Zoe Saldana says she does not pick roles because they feel “strong” but rather when the characters feel “vulnerable (or) afflicted”.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy actress stars in Special Ops: Lioness, alongside Nicole Kidman, a new thriller series coming to Paramount+ later this month.

Inspired by an actual US military programme, the series follows the life of Joe (Saldana) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror.

Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana arrive for a screening of the Paramount+ series Special Ops: Lioness in London (Ian West/PA)

The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Kidman), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of state terrorism in the CIA’s efforts to thwart the next 911.

Saldana and Kidman attended a special screening of the show in London on Tuesday.

Asked what attracted to “strong” roles, Saldana said: “Every time I hear the word ‘strong’, I just hear the word woman, and sometimes I hear that adjective of strength – it encompasses what a woman is.

Zoe Saldana stars in Special Ops: Lioness (Ian West/PA)

“But that is not why I approached this project, I approached mostly because of (creator) Taylor (Sheridan) and Nicole – that was a premium package.

“And then I just saw these women that are trying to be selfless in the workforce but also be selfless at home.

“They carry it with so much grace, and love and sacrifice – and maybe in those other attributes is where I find their strength.

“But I don’t really pick roles because they feel strong to me. I pick roles because they’re vulnerable, they’re afflicted.”

Nicole Kidman (Ian West/PA)

Speaking about her role in the espionage series, Kidman told US outlet Entertainment Tonight: “As an actor we live on our emotions – that’s what we use, that’s what we need.

“And a lot of times we have to keep them completely available and sometimes not in check.

“Whereas in this situation, where you’re working undercover in the CIA… you have to keep your emotions in check, you have to be able to compartmentalise.

Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana arrive for a screening of the Paramount+ series Special Ops: Lioness in London (Ian West/PA)

“(You can’t) think back and deliberate and emotionally respond.”

Kidman also praised the work of show creator Sheridan, known for his work on projects including Sicario and hit US drama series Yellowstone.

Special Ops: Lioness arrives on Paramount+ on July 23.