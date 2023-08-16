NI actor Ciaran Hinds ‘lucky to escape Troubles violence’ growing up in Belfast

Ciaran Hinds said he was lucky to escape the Troubles during his teenage years in Belfast

Oscar-nominated actor Ciaran Hinds has said he was lucky to avoid the violence of the Troubles and admitted he could have got involved in a “bad way”.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s podcast Red Lines, the actor, who has starred in films such as There Will Be Blood, Munich and the final Harry Potter entry and comes from a middle class Catholic background, said he was living in Belfast at the time when violence broke out.

He also recalled his intrigue at seeing an Orange march for the first time.

Asked if he was aware of the Troubles in the backdrop of his childhood, he said: "Not really, we were kind-of sheltered from that, I have a vague memory of it.

"I have a memory of an Orange march going past, which was very exciting but I couldn’t really tell you what age I was.

“We would have been brought down to Royal Avenue. It was a day out, it wasn’t a case of ‘that’s them and this is us’. It was like the circus had come to town.

"But we didn’t talk politics, there was no debate to be had. My parents didn’t come from that side. My parents considered themselves Northern Irish, I imagine in their heart they knew something was wrong, but they weren’t going to inflict that on me as a child.”

Born to a GP father and a mother who was a teacher, Hinds, who was involved in Irish dancing until he was 19, said when the Troubles broke out, he was aware of people joining the IRA.

"There were people joining the IRA, people out to see where you stand", he said.

"I'm, at heart, a pacifist. I don't believe in violence - I just don't.

"I think I probably was quite fortunate that I didn't get sucked into it at that impressionable age.”

He added: “At that time I was mostly into Gaelic football and school plays, when I was made aware it was about 1968 and there was a big march, and I was amazed how that happened.

"You knew something was happening in America with their civil rights, and you start to realise the civil rights is here as well.”

Initially studying at Queen’s University to become a solicitor, the actor soon abandoned his studies in Northern Ireland to attend the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London.

One of his first film roles was a small part in the fantasy film Excalibur, which also starred fellow Northern Irish actor and one of his best friends, Liam Neeson.

Despite having worked with industry giants like Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorcese, his most acclaimed role came courtesy of another Belfast man, after he starred as ‘Pa’ in Sir Kenneth Branagh’s Oscar-winning semi-biopic Belfast.

Hinds said he immediately recognised the importance of Sir Kenneth’s script for the film when he first read it.

"I knew when Ken sent me the script, Although we came from different sides of the fence, I was brought up Catholic and him brought up Protestant, what he had written was about the same people,” he said.

“The same flavour, the sense of community of those around. It was my family, and obviously Ken was writing about his heart and his family.

"He was writing about the spirit of the people.

"I was amazed by Ken, because a lot of people had no idea his childhood was Belfast. But this, the first 10 years of his life, he carried it with him his whole life.”

Hinds picked up an Oscar nomination for the role, alongside his cast mate Dame Judi Dench.

During the wide-ranging interview, the actor briefly touched on the letter he wrote to then-Prime Minister Liz Truss to take issue with the Legacy Bill.

"Funnily enough, she never answered. I guess she didn't have time,” he said.