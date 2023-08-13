NI actor upset by ‘not the right kind of Irish’ jibe at festival

An Irish Goodbye star said he found some misrepresentations “upsetting”.

Seamus O'Hara (second from right) pictured with colleagues from Oscar-winning short film An Irish Goodbye

Being described as “anything other than Irish” over the last year has been “upsetting”, a Co Antrim actor has said.

Seamus O’Hara played Turlough in An Irish Goodbye, which picked up an Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film in March 2023.

The film – also starring James Martin – told the tale of two estranged brothers who are brought back together in rural Northern Ireland following the death of their mother.

He was quote-tweeting an Irish Post article in which Belfast publisher and poetry editor Stephen Connolly hit out anti-Northern Ireland attitudes shown by locals at the Listowel Writers’ Week he had been hired to curate.

The literary festival takes place in the Co Kerry town every year.

Mr Connolly said he had been met with comments like: “Could they not have got anyone Irish to do it?”, with one complaint comparing his running of the festival to unionist gerrymandering of the NI local government system in the 1960s.

Another person approached him in the foyer of the venue after one of the events and said, “I have been involved with this festival before and I just want to tell you that you’ve ruined it.”

The Belfast native has since had his curatorship of the Listowel Writers’ Week terminated after just one year.

Cushendun actor O’Hara tweeted in support of Mr Connolly and shared his own experience of the week-long festival.

"I’ve had the most interesting year being described as anything other than Irish by the Irish, which as an Irishman is pretty upsetting,” he said.

"I attended Listowel and it was a beautiful meeting of artists, however the ‘you’re not the right kind [of] Irish, please leave’ was strong.”

O’Hara, who has also appeared in television sensation Game Of Thrones, recently hit out at politicians in Northern Ireland for showing a “terrible failure of leadership” and are sending voters a “dangerous” message that democracy does not work.

Speaking to the PA news agency at the time on the wider political situation here, the actor said the current situation with a lack of Stormont is a “national disgrace”.

“There’s a serious lack of accountability. There’s a serious lack of leadership at the moment,” he said.

Acknowledging his position as an artist rather than a politician, he added: “But I do understand the qualitative value in at least pretending to be leading.

"Have we not learned enough? Can we not learn from our lessons and see that the way forward, the way out of these deadlocks is to sit down at a table and talk and compromise where it can be found.

"It’s difficult. It’s not meant to be easy, but we’ve learned that that’s what works. And we’ve also learned that that’s what the general population of the country want to happen.”