NI campaigner calls on comedian Rosie Jones to drop R-word from title of her show

A Co Down disability rights campaigner has criticised comedian Rosie Jones’s response to the controversy over her decision to include the ‘R-word’ in the title of her new Channel 4 documentary.

Michaela Hollywood (33), from Crossgar, who uses a wheelchair and has a form of muscular dystrophy, has campaigned for more than 15 years for disability rights.

Last month she was awarded an MBE for her services to the community, and she previously featured on the prestigious BBC 100 Women list.

Ms Hollywood said she was disappointed over the controversy, which followed an announcement from Jones, who has cerebral palsy, that she would front a documentary about her life for the broadcaster entitled Rosie Jones: Am I A R*****?

Jones defended the title of the programme, saying she understood people may find it shocking and upsetting.

But Ms Hollywood, the deputy CEO of Pathfinders Neuromuscular Alliance, said she was frustrated by her comments.

Co Down disability rights campaigner Michaela Hollywood

“It’s really concerning. What Rosie has come out and said is her personal view, and I understand and appreciate that, but it’s not a harmless word,” she added.

“I think where I and society, and especially a production company, should draw the line is when people involved in a programme say, ‘If you continue with this, I’m out’.”

The name of the documentary caused outrage among people living with disabilities.

Many criticised the comedian, who has appeared on the likes of Would I Lie To You?, for using an “ableist slur”.

A number of people who were lined up to appear in the documentary have withdrawn because of the controversy.

Ms Hollywood said: “It’s perpetrating harm. Whether they like it or not, it’s going to increase the usage of a word that is used predominately against people with learning disabilities.

“I have had that word used against me by people in the street. I’ve had people drop it into conversations.

“It is a word that does not have a place — and now think of all the people who are going to use that word in this way and not care.

“There is a real risk of increasing disability hate crimes with a documentary being released under this name.”

Responding to the controversy, Jones said the word had been “used as a weapon towards me all my life”, telling BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour that recent weeks “haven’t been the easiest.”

She added: “I need to say, first and foremost, it was my choice, my idea.

“I really wanted to take control of it and say, ‘This is not okay’.

“I understand that some people may be offended, or will be very upset by it, but at the same time, it is unfortunately still a word that has been used every day towards me.

“I get it. A lot of people will find this word very shocking and upsetting. But, in my opinion, society doesn’t take this word and other ableist forms of language as seriously as any other form of abuse [against] other minorities.”

Jones said it would be used within context in her upcoming documentary, which will be broadcast later this year.

Channel 4 added that the programme made clear it was an unacceptable word.

But Ms Hollywood said she found the response to the controversy disappointing.

She explained: “I appreciate what [Rosie] is saying. I am going to very clear, the hate that has been directed at her is wrong, and I have no time for that, but I am disappointed in her.

“Rosie is one of my favourite public profiles in terms of disabled people in the media, and I always backed her and her work.

“This documentary is really important. It covers important topics. But the title is now distracting from it and I’m disappointed she doesn’t see this issue.”

Asked if she believed the title should be changed, Ms Hollywood said: “Yes. It has to be, otherwise Channel 4 and Rosie Jones have a hand in affecting disabled people as a result of the documentary airing. And not just airing, but even listed in television guides. There will be no control over how the word is used.”

A spokesperson for Channel 4 said: “This is an authored documentary by Rosie Jones to raise awareness and educate viewers about the issue of ableism and the scale of abuse she and other disabled people face daily.

“The use of the R-word in the documentary is within context of the subject matter being explored and specific to the abuse Rosie receives on social media.

“The film makes very clear it is an unacceptable and offensive ableist term. Its inclusion was carefully considered in conversations with the editorial team, Rosie and a disability consultant.”