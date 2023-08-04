NI Game of Thrones star Conleth Hill admits he was ‘inconsolable’ about series ending criticism

Northern Irish actor Conleth Hill has said he was inconsolable after the ending of fantasy series Game of Thrones and admits the ending “wasn’t his favourite.”

In an interview with The Times, the actor who played eunuch Lord Varys on all eight series of the HBO hit said he believed the widely noted decline in quality towards it’s ending was due to disagreements between HBO and showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss in the final season.

“Right up until the last two series, I had no complaints at all,” Ballycastle born Hill told The Times.

“I just felt frustrated with the last couple of (series) because Varys wasn’t the all-knowing character he had been. I think the writers wanted to do one thing to end it and the studio HBO wanted to do another.

"I felt that last was a bit rushed. I was inconsolable, but now I’m fine about it.”

Hill’s character became one of the series’ many deaths towards the end after he was killed for supporting Jon Snow over his rival Daenerys Targaryen.

Despite setting a viewing figure record for Sky Atlantic when the series ended in 2019, with nearly 6 million households tuning in to find out who would rule the Seven Kingdoms, the final episode of Game of Thrones was lambasted.

Critics and viewers pointed out the unsatisfactory ending of the series after 8 series, which concluded with secondary character Bran Stark taking the throne.

Hill, who has two Tony Award nominations for his stage work and was also seen in the last series of Derry Girls, can currently be seen in BBC One sitcom The Power of Parker in which he plays at 1980s businessman in debt.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hill describes growing up with a cameraman father who worked for BBC Northern Ireland.

He said it was his father’s media background which helps inform his approach to acting.

“You don’t sell yourself, you sell the story or the character you’re playing. My father had an apolitical and journalistic approach. It’s how I approach roles.”