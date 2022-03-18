NI school teacher Anna Leitch leaves her mark on Miss World with sixth placed finish

Co Tyrone school teacher Anna Leitch has been praised for representing Northern Ireland so beautifully at Miss World after being placed in the top six of the competition.

The 27-year-old from Cookstown made history with her high placing, becoming the highest positioned local beauty queen in the pageant.

Poland’s Karolina Bielawska took the title of Miss World 2021 in Puerto Rico on Wednesday night — the pageant final was delayed from December to March 16, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shree Saini from the US was first runner-up and Olivia Yace from Cote d’Ivoire was second runner-up.

Anna, who teaches P1 at Cookstown Primary School, was one of three other highly placed contestants, along with Pricilia Carla Yules from Indonesia and Karolina Vidales from Mexico.

Following the announcement, organisers of Miss Northern Ireland and former title-holders congratulated Anna for her achievement and praised her elegance, passion and poise.

Read more Caribbean queen: Tyrone primary teacher Anna Leitch jetting off to Puerto Rico for Miss World

A spokesperson for Miss World Northern Ireland posted on Instagram: “Amazing Anna, you have made history.

“Northern Ireland is so proud that you represented our country so beautifully throughout the Miss World contest.”

Former Miss Northern Ireland Zoe Salmon added her congratulations, saying: “An amazing achievement Anna for yourself and country.

“I am over the moon for you. Huge congratulations.”

Leanne McDowell, another former winner, said: “Incredible. Huge congratulations.”

Thanking everyone for their support, Anna posted on Instagram that it wasn’t the end of her journey. And she hailed the new Miss World a “marvel”, saying she was “a beautiful woman, inside and out” .

On the Miss Northern Ireland Facebook page, one of the competition organisers wrote: “We simply don’t have the words to put into one post to describe the pride we have as a country watching you on stage last night in Puerto Rico.

“You were elegant, spoke passionately and looked like you were having the time of your life! This is an experience only a handful of women from across the world will be part of and I know you will cherish those moments forever.

“Congratulations to the newly crowned Miss World Karolina from Poland. We can’t wait to follow your journey.”