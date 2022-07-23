NI singer aiming to inspire with new song about ‘discovering purpose’ as Ireland’s education chiefs get on board

A Northern Irish-Ghanaian singer living in Belfast — who started her journey into the music industry four years ago – hopes to inspire young people struggling to decide on a career path after leaving school through her new song.

Winnie Ama’s latest hit ‘Here I Go’ has been selected for use in a campaign by the Republic of Ireland’s Department of Education to promote further education and training courses for students sitting their leaving certificates on the CAO (Central Applications System) website.

She said that they reached out to her after listening to the electropop song and thought that it was a “perfect match” for the message they were trying to portray.

“The song itself is about discovering your purpose and getting over any self-doubt you may feel,” she said.

“I wrote the song in lockdown, and it is a bit of a reflection over the past few years, going through a bad break-up, building myself back up and then following my dream of being a musician.”

Winnie (33), said that she first started singing after going to therapy a few years ago and joined a music school to learn how to write.

“The therapist said that I needed to think of something that made me happy and I loved singing when I was younger so I decided I would take it up again,” she said.

“Singing is just natural to me, I love creating good vibes and it makes me happy.

“I decided I would pursue this happiness, but I never set out to become a songwriter or an artist, it sounds cliché but it just happened because I followed my dreams. That is what message I hope to send out through my music.”

She said that her writing style is inspired by the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone and Amy Winehouse.

When pursuing her love of music she studied jazz vocals before making her commercial music debut in 2019.

Prior to taking the stage, Winnie helped to write a number of songs with Francis Groove that made the top 10 in MusicWeek's UK Urban/Black Club Chart.

When the singer finally made the move into the limelight, her solo debut 'What Are We' was in MusicWeek's Black Club Chart for six weeks, peaking at number 11.

Earlier this year she was the resident artist for the Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival.

Winnie’s dream wasn’t always to become a singer, however, and previously thought she wanted to become a nun before pursuing a career in politics.

“I thought I wanted to be a politician because I was fascinated by how society functions but after getting involved in student politics when I was studying politics, philosophy and economics at university I decided it wasn’t for me,” she said.

“I don’t regret my degree though, it was something I wanted to do at the time, and I think everything happens for a reason, if I didn’t follow that path it wouldn’t have led me to where I am now.”

The Belfast-based musician said that education has always been important in her family ever since her parents moved to Northern Ireland from Ghana in the 1980s to complete their PHD degrees at Queen’s University Belfast.

"Education has always been high on my family’s priority list but they are very supportive of my change in career,” she said.

"They are happy I’m happy.”

She added that it has taken some time, however, she has finally found a way to “drown out the negativity” she has felt in the past.

“Everybody has doubts, everyone has that little negative voice inside them telling them they can’t do it and it’s taken me a long time to figure out a way to drown that voice out,” said Winnie.

“In my song, Here I Go, one of the lyrics is ‘words are little seedlings that grew into a forest’ and this is about me listening to my inner voice and telling myself ‘you’ve got this’ — when people say you can’t do it, you need to prove them wrong and believe in yourself that you can.”

“I am living my best life right now and deep down I can’t believe it,” she told this newspaper.

“If I was to speak to my younger self this is what I’d want her to hear so that is why I am so happy my song will be listened to by younger people figuring out what they want to do because there is no definitive answer, you can’t keep looking to that end goal, you need to enjoy the process and know that you can make up your mind as you go, not everything needs to be laid out for you.”

This weekend Winnie is set to take to the BBC Introducing Stage at Latitude festival in England.

She said it is her biggest live audience to date, after only starting to perform live 18 months ago.

“I am beyond excited for this upcoming gig.” said the singer.

“I will be performing on BBC Introducing and also a new stage on Sunday called the Climate Live stage set up by students wanting to promote awareness around climate change.”

To keep up to date with all of Winnie’s new upcoming projects, you can follow her on Instagram using the handle @winnie_ama_