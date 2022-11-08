NI writer Colin Bateman reveals how his dad accidentally joined the UDA, why Liam Neeson reads his books in bed and how Hollywood star almost played role of Ian Paisley

Colin Bateman has revealed how his father once accidentally joined the UDA.

The acclaimed Bangor-born author said his dad had turned up for what he thought was a protest meeting.

But instead he was handed paramilitary garb and asked to swear allegiance to the terror group - and promptly left.

A young Bateman found the discarded items and, too young to know differently, went out with his friends to stop cars.

He was speaking on a wide-ranging interview on Virgin Media’s Ireland AM programme.

During the interview, Bateman also shared the ‘lovely’ story of how Liam Neeson told him he reads his books in bed, after revealing the movie star nearly played the role of Ian Paisley in his film.

He drew laughs from the presenting team when he explained how his dad mistakenly came to join the UDA.

“Back in the early 70s he was invited to this protest meeting to protest about all the violence that was taking place, and he quite happily went along,” he said.

“He was an ex-soldier in the Second World War, but he hated violence, so he went along to protest.

“As soon as he arrived, he was handed this hunting cap, handkerchief and asked to raise his hand and swear allegiance to the UDA.

Ian Paisley: From rabble-rouser to Chuckle Brother

“So he couldn’t get out of there quick enough. He arrived home and threw the cap and the handkerchief in the bin.

“But of course, we were kids. I fished the hunting cap out, I put it on and put the handkerchief on and together with my mates we went out onto the street we lived on, Wellington Park, and we stopped traffic.

“We put our hands up, stopped cars - remember we were, like, eight or nine years old - knocked on windows, the windows came down, ’Excuse me sir, can we look in your boot?’

“And people would get out of their cars and open the boot for us to look.

“We had no idea what we were looking for, but because we’d seen this kind of thing on TV, we were mimicking it, the same way as we played Cowboys and Indians.

“We didn’t know any difference in it because we hadn’t been exposed to that violence in our nice quiet town.”

Mr Bateman also discussed his admiration for fellow Ulsterman Neeson.

Reviewing one of Mr Bateman’s works, the Ballymena-born actor said: “Mr Bateman writes with such truth and deceptive simplicity and always a smattering of good old Ulster humour.”

Referring to Neeson’s praise, the writer and former punk journalist said: “He’s been very kind indeed.”

The Journey, a 2016 film written by Mr Bateman based on the Northern Ireland peace process, was initially rumoured to have Neeson playing the late Rev Ian Paisley and Belfast-Born Kenneth Branagh as the role of Martin McGuinness.

In the dramatisation, the DUP chief and senior Sinn Fein figure are forced to endure a car journey together, having not spoken for years.

English actor Timothy Spall went on to take on Ian Paisley’s persona in the finished film, while Colm Meaney, an Irish household name, played McGuinness.

Mr Bateman added: “I met Liam a few years ago. I made a film about Ian Paisley and Martin McGuinness; originally Liam was going to play Ian Paisley and I actually flew over to meet him in his New York apartment, which as you can imagine is a very cheap bedsit.

“He read the part brilliantly, but it didn’t work out. He had no idea who I was - no reason why he should know - but he sent me a lovely email afterwards.

“It read: ‘Dear Colin, I’m in bed with my girlfriend. She’s reading one of your books and I’m reading one of your books. Too much information?’”

Mr Bateman added that the correspondence “was just a lovely thing to get from a superstar”.

Speaking about his new autobiography, Thunder and Lightning: A memoir of life on the tough streets (Cul De Sacs) of Bangor, Mr Bateman also referred to another Hollywood heartthrob.

“I think if I looked more like Brad Pitt, I wouldn’t have written books, but when you’re a sort of solitary, spotty, punky guy, you have to find different outlets,” he joked.

A synopsis of his latest novel, which was released in September, explains that while 10 miles away from the seaside town of Bangor “the paramilitaries were blowing Belfast apart,” Bateman’s story was “through the rather soft side of life in a town which lacked tough streets but boasted many cul-de-sacs”.

The Journey, a 2016 film written by Mr Bateman based on the Northern Ireland peace process, was initially rumoured to have Neeson play the late Rev Ian Paisley and Belfast-Born Kenneth Branagh as the role of Martin McGuinness.

In the dramatisation, the DUP chief and senior Sinn Fein figure are forced to endure a car journey together, having not spoken for years.

English actor Timothy Spall went on to take on Ian Paisley’s persona in the finished film, while Colm Meaney, an Irish household name, played McGuinness.

Mr Bateman, from Bangor, added: “I met Liam a few years ago. I made a film about Ian Paisley and Martin McGuinness; originally Liam was going to play Ian Paisley and I actually flew over to meet him in his New York apartment, which as you can imagine is a very cheap bedsit.

“He read the part brilliantly, but it didn’t work out. He had no idea who I was - no reason why he should know - but he sent me a lovely email afterwards.

“It read: ‘Dear Colm, I’m in bed with my girlfriend. She’s reading one of your books and I’m reading one of your books. Too much information?’”

Mr Bateman added that the correspondence “was just a lovely thing to get from a superstar”.

Speaking about his new autobiography, Thunder and Lightning: A memoir of life on the tough streets (Cul De Sacs) of Bangor, Mr Bateman also referred to another Hollywood heartthrob.

“I think if I looked more like Brad Pitt, I wouldn’t have written books, but when you’re a sort of solitary, spotty, punky guy, you have to find different outlets,” he joked.

A synopsis of his latest novel, which was released in September, explains that while 10 miles away from the seaside town of Bangor “the paramilitaries were blowing Belfast apart,” Bateman’s story was “through the rather soft side of life in a town which lacked tough streets but boasted many cul-de-sacs”.