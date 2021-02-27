Northern Ireland Bake Off star Mark plans world food tour in lockdown

Portadown baker to post a different recipe from 28 countries each day for 28 days

Mark Lutton on the Great British Bake Off with Noel Fielding, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood

We may not be able to travel - but a Northern Ireland man who starred on the Great British Bake Off is aiming to bring a flavour of the world to Instagram.

Mark Lutton, who appeared on the latest series of the hit Channel 4 show, has launched a cookery and baking project showcasing global cuisine to keep him busy during lockdown.

Mark, originally from Portadown, has started 'The World at Your Table' project on his Instagram page which will see him posting a different recipe from 28 countries each day for 28 days.

The 32-year-old project manager, who is based in Liverpool, failed to prove he was full of eastern promise as the series - fronted by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith - marked its 100th episode with its first Japanese-themed week during the 11th series last October.

In a video interview with online media outlet the Guide Liverpool, he revealed he decided to kick-off the project to satisfy his wanderlust.

"It's all come about because at the minute no one can go anywhere, there's no travel. No one's going on holiday. No one's going anywhere outside of their own city," he said, "And for me travel has been a big part of my life. So I wanted to bring to my Instagram a number of dishes from countries all across the world.

"It's called The World at Your Table and what I'm doing is sharing 28 recipes from 28 countries over 28 days."

Mark stressed he had chosen "easy recipes" that can be done in any home kitchen with ingredients easily accessible.

"As part of that I've also got some live cookalongs... There will be some Northern Ireland recipes in there too."

The talented baker added that he also decided to embark on the recipe challenge to alleviate lockdown boredom.

"How many walks can someone go on in a week?" he laughed.

"I think during the first lockdown we saw a massive rise in people buying baking ingredients, sour dough starters were developed. There was banana bread galore.

"The main motivation in the third lockdown for me is just generally that I feel that I actually don't want to do much. Just switch off at night and go to bed and repeat it the next day."

Describing the ongoing restrictions as "really hard" to "keep pushing through", he said he was trying to break the monotony of the "four walls of your house".

"The timing of this really is to bring a little bit to people's Instagram," continued Mark.

"Hopefully it will give them some inspiration in the kitchen."

Due to the pandemic, the latest Bake Off series was shortened to six weeks, and the Northern Ireland man revealed he had learned that he had won a coveted place on the show on the same day that the UK went into full lockdown - March 23, 2020.

"I was wondering if it was actually going to happen," he recalled.

"It was mixed emotions. I definitely felt that it wasn't going to happen... And it was around the time when you couldn't get baking ingredients so it was a nightmare from a baking perspective."

He continued: "And then we ended up in a 'bubble' with all the other contestants and the crew and cast. It was phenomenal. Obviously my experience has been very much of the Covid time... It really is what it's like on TV."

Reflecting on his time on the show, Mark said it didn't "feel like a distant memory at all - it feels like yesterday".

"It was incredible and it was exactly what I'd expected it to be and even better than that," he said.

Mark's recipes can be viewed via his Instragram account: @thebakingbuddha