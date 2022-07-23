Northern Ireland’s first football film festival to offer ‘unique’ experience with movies shown in local stadium

Northern Ireland’s first ever football film festival is due to take place in Newry this weekend.

Kick Off Football Film Festival will take place over three consecutive days at the Showgrounds home of Danske Bank Premiership club Newry AFC.

The festival came together through the work of three friends – Ally McKenzie, Gareth McCullough and James Irwin – who all share a love of football and film.

Mr McKenzie commented: “To bring the first ever football dedicated film festival to Ireland is something we’re really proud of. As huge fans of both football and film, it’s amazing to be able to celebrate the beautiful game on the big screen.

“After the last few years, it’s important to get people back viewing films again with audiences. We’re offering people the chance to view some fantastic films from the world of football but also have the added layer of watching them within a football ground.

"It’s such a unique environment and will only add to the authenticity of the festival.”

Friday’s opening event sees the screening of ‘Spirit Of ’58’, which tells the story of the famous Northern Ireland side who competed in the 1958 World Cup.

Director of the film, and author of its accompanying book, Evan Marshall will be in attendance on the night, as will Northern Ireland and Aston Villa legend Peter McParland MBE.

McParland was born in Newry and famously led the NI team to the 1958 quarter finals having scored five goals during the tournament.

Football fanatics can also enjoy a Northern Ireland memorabilia exhibition prior to the screening.

Elsewhere, Newry filmmaker John Reavey is expected to host a screening of his short film ‘Why are there no gay footballers?’ tonight before hosting a Q&A session afterwards.

Festival-goers can also expect a Mental Health short video screening with cross-community football group The Respect Project before ‘The Play Off: Newry City AFC 2018’ film and Jonathan Owen’s ‘I Believe In Miracles’ – the story of the rise of Nottingham Forest under Brian Clough and Peter Taylor.

The penultimate festival screening on Sunday is to include the hilarious ‘Football Monologue’ followed by The Three Kings – showcasing the story of three giants of both Scottish and world football: Matt Busby, Bill Shankly and Jock Stein.