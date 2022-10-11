Nothing Compares: Did you miss this vital detail at the end of the Sinéad O’Connor documentary?

The feud between O'Connor and Prince’s estate over Nothing Compares 2 U explained

Nothing Compares is named after O’Connor’s greatest hit, and yet at no point in the film do we hear a single chord of her unforgettable version of Nothing Compares 2 U.

We see clips and outtakes from the video for the song, along with the gently rolling tear that O’Connor spontaneously shed during the shoot, but with a voiceover and no musical accompaniment.

The song was written by Prince, who died in 2016, and after some deliberation, his estate refused Ferguson permission to use the song.

Speaking to the US music magazine Billboard, Prince’s half-sister Sharon Nelson gave an explanation. “Nothing compares to Prince’s live version with Rosie Gaines,” she said. “I didn’t feel [O’Connor] deserved to use the song my brother wrote in her documentary, so we declined. His version is the best.”

In believing this, Nelson could be in a minority of one because while Prince threw the song away on a side project, and later recorded that rather showy live version, Sinéad’s take was and remains one of the most compelling vocal pop interpretations of all time.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s my song,” she told The New York Times last year. It really ought to be, so why the sour grapes from Prince’s estate, which has so many other hits at its disposal?

Perhaps it is not coincidental that the estate is rereleasing that live version of Nothing Compares 2 U in November as part of a larger project, but the decision not to cooperate with Ferguson’s documentary runs deeper than that.

When Prince died suddenly in 2016, he was childless and left no will. This meant that his full sister Tyka Nelson and five half-siblings were in line to inherit his vast estate. Its administration has been a matter of contention ever since.

When O’Connor released her excellent memoir Rememberings last year, she described being summoned to a macabre Hollywood mansion for an audience with Prince, whom she winningly refers to as “Ol’ fluffy cuffs”.

There he chastised her for swearing during interviews and berated his butler for not serving her soup she hadn’t wanted in the first place. He then insisted on a pillow fight and hit her with something solid he’d snuck into his. “He ain’t playing at all,” she realised.

When she ran out of the house, Prince caught up with her in his car and ordered her back to the mansion. Eventually, she escaped into a stranger’s driveway and rang the doorbell.

This baroque tale was retold during that 2021 interview with The New York Times. Prince was the type of artist who is hailed as crazy-in-a-good-way, O’Connor said, “as in ‘you’ve got to be crazy to be a musician’. But there’s a difference between being crazy and being a violent abuser of women”. The late musician’s estate cannot have failed to take note.

But their subsequent decision to withhold the song does seem petty, particularly in the context of a documentary which largely vindicates O’Connor’s social and political stances with the benefit of hindsight, and makes some of her detractors look pretty stupid.

When O’Connor, who was not keen on jingoism, insisted that the US national anthem not be played before her concerts during her 1990 tour, much hollow outrage ensued.

Frank Sinatra announced she should have her ass kicked, MC Hammer made a great show of buying her a plane ticket back to Ireland and inflamed patriots steamrolled piles of her albums outside her record company. O’Connor donned a wig and glasses and joined the mob.

Things got worse when she tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live in 1992 and all hell broke loose. In the documentary, the actor Joe Pesci, who appears to have confused himself with his character from Goodfellas, swaggers around the Saturday Night Live set insulting O’Connor and threatening to smack her. It’s not a good look.

The common perception is that in that ‘moment of madness’, O’Connor blew up a huge career in music, but she seems to have known exactly what she was doing. That photo of the pope had been her late mother’s, and for O’Connor and numerous others in this country, the Catholic Church had been a reliable source of misery.

“Everyone wants to be a pop star,” she wrote in her memoir. “But I am a protest singer. I just had stuff to get off my chest. I had no desire for fame.”

It is said that when O’Connor’s version of Nothing Compares 2 U reached No.1, she cried — and not out of happiness. The life in music she had envisaged for herself had suddenly turned into something much bigger and more unmanageable. “I feel that having a No.1 record derailed my career, and my tearing the photo put me back on the right track,” she wrote.

As for that song, Ferguson’s documentary is not diminished by its absence for the simple reason that every note of O’Connor’s version is imprinted in our heads.