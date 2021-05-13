‘Now we’re sucking diesel’ Line of Duty stars overjoyed with record ratings

The cast of Line of Duty have reacted to news of the hit show becoming the most successful UK TV drama of the 21st century.

Martin Compston and Vicky McClure both thanked fans on Twitter after it was confirmed this week that the series six finale reached a whopping 15.24m viewers.

Using a Ted Hastings classic line, Martin Compston commented: “Now we’re sucking diesel”.

Vicky McClure added: “Thank you to all 15.24 million of you!!!”

Earlier this week the cast also helped comedian Jack Whitehall kick off the Brit Awards, including a dodgy impression of Adrian Dunbar to boot.