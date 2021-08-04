Odds falling for Downpatrick Love Island star Matthew MacNaab to win ITV show

Co Down Love Island contestant Matthew MacNabb is now considered to be one of the favourites to win the show, after entering just over a week ago during the Casa Amor twist.

The 26-year-old Downpatrick singleton is proving popular with viewers of the ITV show, but more importantly has managed to negotiate the tricky task of winning over his fellow Love Islanders.

But it could all be in jeopardy as there’s trouble in paradise between Matt and Kaz as she and Matt’s love rival Tyler Cruickshank admitted they still had feelings for each other.

Bookmakers Ladbrokes have slashed the odds on Matthew and Kaz winning the show outright, going from a 12/1 shot on Tuesday evening to a 6/1 to go all the way.

The pair will have to overcome current favourites Liberty and Jake however, who remain 10/11 in the odds to win the series.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: "Kaz has been a fan favourite since day one, and punters are seemingly convinced she made the right call last night in picking Matt over Tyler.

“As things stand, there's every chance the happy couple go all the way and win this series."

It’s despite rising tensions on Wednesday night’s episode after Kaz’s decision to recouple with the strategic marketing consultant despite suggesting to fellow Love Islander Tyler Cruickshank the door might still be “a crack” open for a romance.

Kaz had been earlier seen trying to attract Tyler’s attention and admitting she was more jealous of his relationship with Clarisse than she was happy in a couple with Matt.

Matt later said the conversation in which Tyler admitted his feelings “came out of the blue” and prompted a confrontation with Kaz as he tried to “iron things out”.

He asked her whether she was going to give their relationship 100%, to which she replied “I’m going to try”. She added: “You told me things weren’t that deep between us”.

“That’s not good enough,” he replied as he told her she should have come to him first. Matt later walked off and said he needed to cool down, leaving viewers in doubt about the future of their relationship.

On Tuesday’s episode the girls were left holding all the cards after it was revealed they could choose which love interest they want to couple up with.

As the other girls sat around the fire pit, Kaz was second to stand up and reveal her choice.

Kaz had been keeping her options open after telling Matt during Monday’s episode that she hadn’t ruled anything out with Tyler.

"From the moment I met this guy, from the moment of our first conversation we hit it off,” she said.

"He makes me feel special, he makes me feel important. He’s trustworthy, which is really important to me, because I value trust over everything.

"And I’m excited to see where our journey will go… It was a difficult decision but I’m happy and that’s all that matters.

Kaz added: "The boy I would like to couple up with is Matt.”

A delighted Matt then gave her a kiss, as they cuddled together, a disappointed Tyler looked on.

Love Island continues on ITV2, with the final episode due to air on August 23.