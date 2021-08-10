Our good fun with Ant: Lampards tell of ‘beautiful day’ at McPartlin wedding

Frank and Christine Lampard arriving for Ant McPartlin’s wedding at the weekend. Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has said Ant McPartlin's weekend wedding was "good fun".

The 43-year-old and his wife, TV presenter Christine, who is from Newtownards, were among the famous faces in attendance as presenter McPartlin said "I do" to partner Anne-Marie Corbett on Saturday.

McPartlin (45), one half of entertainment duo Ant and Dec, and 43-year-old Corbett waved to photographers and cheering crowds following their wedding ceremony in a quaint rural church in Hampshire.

Lampard said: "It was good fun, it was a beautiful day.

"You know, we're friends and it was a special day for them, so I'm very happy for them, it was nice to be there."

Lampard was speaking on the pitch at Wembley at a celebration of the FA and McDonald's Fun Football grass roots initiative, which has reached a milestone of five million hours of coaching delivered for young people.

McPartlin and Corbett said their vows in front of famous guests including McPartlin's presenting partner Declan Donnelly and TV hosts Dermot O'Leary, Phillip Schofield, Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley, as well as comedian David Walliams, who arrived with model Keeley Hazell.

Corbett wore a bespoke wedding gown by Suzanne Neville for the ceremony while McPartlin and Donnelly wore dark tuxedos with matching flowers on their lapels.

St Michael's Church in Heckfield was lavishly decorated with floral displays for the occasion.

The couple and their guests exited the venue through a specially-constructed arch made of hydrangeas and roses provided by florists Veevers Carter.

McPartlin and Corbett, who was formerly his personal assistant, have been in a relationship since 2018.

They got together following McPartlin's separation from wife of 11 years Lisa Armstrong. McPartlin and Corbett were reportedly planning to marry abroad but opted to host the ceremony in the UK because of the pandemic.