Our past, present and future: Celebrating 50 years of history at Ulster Museum

To help one of Belfast’s leading tourist attractions marks half a century two museum staff discuss on why the location is forward thinking

A BLACKBOARD chalked with supposed differences between Catholics and Protestants (including the infamous toaster in cupboard debate). Royalty approved garments, fit for a queen. A gold and ruby studded salamander, said to be worn as a lucky charm but which failed to protect those onboard the Girona, part of the Spanish Armada fleet that went down near the Giant’s Causeway.