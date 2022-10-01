Owner’s delight as Northern Ireland boutique accommodation honoured on Channel 4 programme

Co Down guest accommodation proprietor tells of his success on Four In A Bed show

Brian Robinson, owner of Manse on the Beach B&B, which was the Four In A Bed winner. Picture by Peter Morrison

The inside of the Manse on the Beach B&B, which was the Four In A Bed winner. Picture by Peter Morrison

The owner of a B&B from Northern Ireland has told of his delight after winning his episode of Channel 4’s Four In A Bed programme.

In the programme, four B&B owners open their doors to guests and take turns to stay with others, as they compete to be crowned best hosts.

The Manse on the Beach, Cloughey, featured this week and proprietor, Brian Robison (56), was thrilled to be named as the winner of the contest.

“I was relieved and delighted,” he said.

“I suppose it was vindication from peers that they felt your offering was the best value – and the quality of the other facilities were really good; there was two glamping sites and there were luxury lodges in a wooded environment which was lovely. They were all different and it was very competitive.”

Brian, who is a teacher by profession, is currently on a two-year career break from Campbell College, Belfast, and is dedicating his time to developing the Manse on the Beach. He owns the adults-only boutique accommodation with his partner Cora Robinson, who specialises in leadership training.

He admitted to feeling apprehensive prior to watching the programme on TV.

“It was a bit nerve-wracking to be honest, as you don’t know how you’re going to come across,” he said.

“I did know the result obviously, so that was a positive, but I think it’s how you are portrayed and how your facility comes across, are the two thing that you are concerned about – that went fine, and it was a much more pleasant experience than I thought.”

The proprietor was glad that he signed up for Four In A Bed, despite not knowing a lot about the programme when Channel 4 programme makers initially made contact.

“Late August or early September, I just got an email through: ‘Would you be interested in doing Four in a Bed? This is what it is’,” Brian said.

“I had to think about it, I didn’t know much about it. I must admit, I had to ask around to find out what it really was about. Some people thought I should be be wary of it because I think it has a reputation of being a bit cut-throat in the business as it’s a competition between peers.

“I thought the profile on a national programme would be hopefully positive. I was pretty happy with the product we’d created, and I thought, the other thing is, people could see through the competition part and be able to see what we have, what we are offering, but also show our area and profile it. So, that’s why I decided I’d give it a go.

“I did a screen test with them and they were happy with that. I get a sense it might have been a late call up as I had a week’s notice, and I was in.

“It coincided with Cora doing a business leadership retreat, so it was myself who did it.

“I got a half-day visit, the day before it all started. They interviewed me for a couple of hours, and did lots of takeaways, lots of shots. It was a very tight structure which they tend to follow.”

The Four In A Bed programmes featuring the Manse on the Beach first aired on May 7 and ran again this week.

Brian concluded: “We are very fortunate Four In A Bed has given us a bit of profile, and it’s about trying to enhance that, or maximise that, and keep the quality of what we do and create an experience for people that they enjoy.”