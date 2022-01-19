Party’s over as Boris Johnson grilled by AC-12 in viral video inspired by Line of Duty

A clip from the mock video showing the stars of Line of Duty interviewing Boris Johnson

The creator of Line of Duty has praised a viral video inspired by his show that pokes fun at Boris Johnson and the No. 10 party.

Jed Mercurio shared the four-minute video, created by the activist group Led By Donkeys, on Twitter yesterday,

It shows Superintendent Hastings, DI Arnott and DI Fleming — played by Enniskillen actor Adrian Dunbar, Martin Compston and Vicky McClure respectively — ‘interviewing’ a perplexed Prime Minister.

Soundbites from the Belfast-filmed show are mixed with voiceovers in the clip.

Led By Donkeys has yet to confirm whether the actors’ real voices were used.

The Prime Minister is edited into footage, with the three officers appearing to question him about the No. 10 party

The video makes reference to the evidence against Mr Johnson, including the email from his principal private secretary Martin Reynolds inviting more than 100 staff to the event.

“Sir, a gathering like the one described… would have been a breach of the Health Protection Regulations in operation at the time, as well you know,” says the voice of Hastings in the clip.

After the detectives note that people were following the rules at the time, ‘Hastings’ adds: “But not you. Oh no. You partied. It wasn’t just a case of one rule for us and another for them. It was more like no rules for us.

“Mother of God, you must think we were born yesterday. If you have got one shred of compassion for all the families who sacrificed so much, you’ll go.”

Mr Johnson yesterday denied lying to Parliament after former aide Dominic Cummings said he was willing to swear under oath that the Prime Minister was warned that the party would be a breach of the rules.

Mr Johnson said that to the best of his recollection, “nobody told me that what we were doing was against the rules”. He also reiterated his apology.

Directly asked if he had lied to Parliament over the party, the Prime Minister replied: “No. I want to begin by repeating my apologies to everybody for the misjudgments that I’ve made, that we may have made in No. 10 and beyond, whether in Downing Street or throughout the pandemic.

“Nobody told me that what we were doing was against the rules, that the event in question was something that... was not a work event.

“As I said in the House of Commons, when I went out into that garden, I thought that I was attending a work event.”

Mr Johnson said he could not “imagine why on Earth it would have gone ahead, or why it would’ve been allowed to go ahead” had it not been a work event.

In a blog post on Monday, Mr Cummings said he was willing to swear under oath that Mr Johnson lied when claiming he did not know in advance that the event on May 20, 2020, would be a “drinks party”.

He said he and another senior official warned Mr Reynolds that the gathering outlined in his invitation would be against coronavirus rules.

“I said to the PM something like: ‘Martin’s invited the building to a drinks party, this is what I’m talking about, you’ve got to grip this madhouse’. The PM waved it aside,” Mr Cummings wrote on his blog.

“The events of May 20 alone, never mind the string of other events, mean the PM lied to Parliament about parties.

“Not only me but other eyewitnesses who discussed this at the time would swear under oath this is what happened.”

Mr Johnson has claimed he mistook the party for a work event. It took place at a time when everyone across the UK was banned from attending gatherings.